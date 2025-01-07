The jury members Jorge González, Motsi Mabuse, Joachim Llambi and presenter Daniel Hartwich have only just chosen the "Christmas Dancing Star" when the 14 participants in the next season of "Let's Dance" have already been announced. Bild: RTL / Guido Engels

Shortly before Christmas, the "Christmas Dancing Star" was chosen as part of a Christmas edition of "Let's Dance". Now it has been decided which celebrities will compete in the next regular season of the RTL dance show.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the 18th season of "Let's Dance", 14 celebrities from different areas will be shaking their hips.

Among others, Simone Thomalla, musician Ben Zucker and stuntwoman Marie Mouroum will be shaking a leg.

Bill Kaulitz's ex-boyfriend Marc Eggers will also be at the start.

Diego Pooth, son of Verona Pooth, will make his TV debut, while viewers are eager to see who will succeed the current winner Gabriel Kelly. Show more

René Casselly (28) - together with dance partner Kathrin Menzinger (36) - has barely been crowned "Christmas Dancing Star" when RTL is already stirring up anticipation for the next season of "Let's Dance".

The dance show is already entering its 18th round this year. It is not yet known exactly when it will continue. However, the broadcaster has now announced the participants for the season.

Simone Thomalla follows in her daughter's footsteps

As usual, the field of participants is made up of celebrities from a wide variety of fields. Actress Christine Neubauer (62) is taking part this time, as is Simone Thomalla (59), whose daughter Sophia (35) took home the win in 2010.

Former "GZSZ" star Jeanette Biedermann (44) is another actress at the start. As a successful musician, Biedermann will most likely have the necessary sense of rhythm.

Entertainer Marc Eggers (38) and singer Ben Zucker (41) also bring musical experience and therefore a potential advantage to the RTL studio.

Timing is also everything in Marie Mouroum's (32) job: the actress is one of the most successful stuntwomen in the world and has already worked on blockbusters such as "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Avengers".

A total of 14 stars will dance for the title of "Dancing Star"

Ex-professional athlete and Olympic champion Fabian Hambüchen (37) is also likely to find the physical challenges of a dance competition easier than others. This also applies to Paralympic swimmer and gold medal winner (world record included) Taliso Engel (22).

Reality star and former jungle participant Leyla Lahouar (28), on the other hand, claims not to be able to dance at all. But maybe she'll make up for it with passion and the right dance partner.

Then there are the content creators Paola Maria (31) and Selfiesandra (25), who usually shine with creative ideas rather than captivating dance moves. The same applies to comedian Osan Yaran (38).

Then there's Roland Trettl (53): The TV chef is, after all, used to longer stays in a TV studio.

And one of them will be celebrating his premiere: Diego Pooth (21), who has already gained experience as a model and golf pro, will be making his debut in his first major TV show.

An overview of the 14 candidates: Actress Christine Neubauer

Actress Simone Thomalla

Singer and former "GZSZ" star Jeanette Biedermann

Entertainer Marc Eggers

Singer Ben Zucker

Stuntwoman Marie Mouroum

Ex-professional athlete and Olympic champion Fabian Hambüchen

Paralympics swimming star Taliso Engel

Reality star Leyla Lahouar

Content creator Paola Maria

Podcaster selfiesandra

Comedian Osan Yaran

TV chef Roland Trettl

Verona Pooth's son Diego Pooth Show more

The new "Let's Dance" line-up once again promises top entertainment. Which of the 14 celebrities will succeed Gabriel Kelly (23), the winner of the last season?

More videos from the department