Billie Eilish can only laugh about fake photos. KEYSTONE

Billie Eilish's outfit at this year's Met Gala caused a stir on social media: it got pretty nasty. Now the superstar has spoken out about it - and shown the haters up.

dpa

Not every user liked the US singer's outfit.

Now Eilish has spoken out: the photo is an AI fake. On the evening of the gala, she gave a concert in Amsterdam. Show more

Not all users on social networks seemed to like US superstar Billie Eilish's outfit at the famous Met Gala in New York - and wrongly so, as the singer wasn't even there. "Some people say my outfit at this year's Met Gala was garbage," Eilish said in her Instagram story, laughing out loud. "I wasn't there, that's AI (artificial intelligence)! I had a show in Europe that night. Leave me alone."

Billie Eilish reacts to people trashing her Met Gala outfit this year, which was AI-generated as she wasn’t there:



“Seeing people talk about what I wore to this year’s Met Gala being trash… I wasn’t there. That’s AI. I had a show in Europe that night… let me be!” pic.twitter.com/z9Rj4QEAKQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 15, 2025

In fact, photos are circulating on the internet that supposedly show Eilish on the red carpet at the New York gala. The party took place on May 5 - the same evening as Eilish's concert in Amsterdam.

It remains unclear whether this is artificially produced content or an old photo that has been reinterpreted. However, more and more fake photos and videos of celebrities are circulating on the internet - often linked to false information or conspiracy theories.