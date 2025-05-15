  1. Residential Customers
AI photos from the Met Gala Billie Eilish makes fun of herself and shows up her haters

dpa

Billie Eilish can only laugh about fake photos.
KEYSTONE

Billie Eilish's outfit at this year's Met Gala caused a stir on social media: it got pretty nasty. Now the superstar has spoken out about it - and shown the haters up.

15.05.2025, 22:13

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Photos circulated on social media showing Billie Eilish at the Met Gala.
  • Not every user liked the US singer's outfit.
  • Now Eilish has spoken out: the photo is an AI fake. On the evening of the gala, she gave a concert in Amsterdam.
Show more

Not all users on social networks seemed to like US superstar Billie Eilish's outfit at the famous Met Gala in New York - and wrongly so, as the singer wasn't even there. "Some people say my outfit at this year's Met Gala was garbage," Eilish said in her Instagram story, laughing out loud. "I wasn't there, that's AI (artificial intelligence)! I had a show in Europe that night. Leave me alone."

In fact, photos are circulating on the internet that supposedly show Eilish on the red carpet at the New York gala. The party took place on May 5 - the same evening as Eilish's concert in Amsterdam.

Met Gala 2025. Pinstripes on top, nothing underneath - men's fashion has its fun

Met Gala 2025Pinstripes on top, nothing underneath - men's fashion has its fun

It remains unclear whether this is artificially produced content or an old photo that has been reinterpreted. However, more and more fake photos and videos of celebrities are circulating on the internet - often linked to false information or conspiracy theories.

