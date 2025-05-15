Not all users on social networks seemed to like US superstar Billie Eilish's outfit at the famous Met Gala in New York - and wrongly so, as the singer wasn't even there. "Some people say my outfit at this year's Met Gala was garbage," Eilish said in her Instagram story, laughing out loud. "I wasn't there, that's AI (artificial intelligence)! I had a show in Europe that night. Leave me alone."
It remains unclear whether this is artificially produced content or an old photo that has been reinterpreted. However, more and more fake photos and videos of celebrities are circulating on the internet - often linked to false information or conspiracy theories.