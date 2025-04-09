"I know the challenges and stresses that a family faces from personal experience": Susanne Kunz, actress and mother of two. Picture: zVg

Susanne Kunz plays a mother who has bipolar disorder in the musical "Fascht normal". A conversation with the actress about the rise in mental illness - and her departure from SRF.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Susanne Kunz quit her job as a quiz presenter on Swiss television SRF in 2019 - since then she has been working as a freelance actress.

After starring in the play "Freitag ist Kiwi-Tag" at the Casinotheater Winterthur in March, the 46-year-old is currently busy rehearsing for the musical "Fascht normal" at the Theater im Seefeld in Zurich.

In the dialect musical, Susanne Kunz plays a mother who has bipolar disorder. This is a challenge for her, but also for her family.

"On stage, the lyrics of the songs and the music help me to empathize with the mood swings of my character in turn," says Kunz in an interview with blue News. Show more

Susanne Kunz, it's hard to get past you in Zurich these weeks. Your face is on many billboards. What does that do to you?

Every now and then it feels a bit crazy - especially at train stations.

Why there in particular?

I recently walked past an animated billboard in the Hardbrücke station underpass. When the woman on it, i.e. me, started moving, I totally jumped.

There's a reason for the large billboard: from April 11, you'll be on stage at the Theater im Seefeld in the musical "Fascht normal".

Of course I think it's cool that the production company is investing so much money in marketing this musical. It's important to me that as many people as possible go to see the play.

You are currently rehearsing. How are things going?

It's an intense time, but it's going very well. That has a lot to do with our team, but also with the subject matter of the play. Despite the tight time and rehearsal schedule, I can say that I am totally challenged and feel inspired.

"Fascht normal" is the dialect adaptation of the musical "Next to Normal". In the play, you play Diana Gutmann, a mother with bipolar disorder. How would you briefly and concisely explain what this illness is to someone who doesn't know what it is?

Based on my research, I would say that bipolar disorder is comparable to a season ticket on the Blue Fire and Silverstar rollercoasters at Europa-Park in Rust, Germany. The problem is that you never know which ride you're on. What's more, the intensity of a bipolar disorder is probably X times stronger than on a roller coaster.

The German author Thomas Melle, who has bipolar disorder himself, says in an interview with "Der Spiegel" that he thinks the term "bipolar" is too lax: "People don't understand bipolar, and it almost seems to me that they are happy about it. Manic-depressive is more honest. First I'm manic, then depressive."

I should mention in advance that I am not an expert on the subject of bipolar disorder. A doctor once told me that manic-depressive is the hardcore version of bipolar disorder. That's why I think Thomas Meller's statement is correct.

The term "manic-depressive" perhaps explains more clearly what the illness is about. While in a manic phase, for example, sufferers spend a lot of money and may even go into debt, in depressive phases they are often more suicidal.

In the trailer for the musical "Fascht normal", you say that Diana Gutmann is both strong and weak at the same time. How do you bring these two opposites together on stage?

I think we all have these polarities inside us. On stage, the lyrics of the songs and the music help me to empathize with the extreme mood swings of my character. On the one hand, music touches and moves us positively - but it can also quickly bring negative experiences or feelings to the surface.

Do you like singing on stage?

I love it - even if working with the singing voice is a big challenge for me as an actress. I appreciate it when the work challenges me.

"On stage, the lyrics of the songs and the music help me to alternately empathize with the extreme mood swings of my character": Susanne Kunz on the musical "Fascht normal". Picture: Luca Zanier

Mental illness is still taboo in our society. What would have to happen for this to no longer be the case?

A lot has happened in this area since the collective trauma of the coronavirus pandemic. This probably has to do with the fact that many of us are more honest with ourselves today and more and more people feel that they are not well - it is not for nothing that many psychiatric clinics are overcrowded.

Mental illness is much more of an issue today. And that's a good thing. It would also be important to think more about what needs to be done preventively to stop these illnesses from developing to this extent in the first place.

It would be nice, no, important, for us humans to treat each other more humanely again in future and at the same time find our way back to a more resource-friendly lifestyle. Many people are too caught up in the hamster wheel of meritocracy. I think there is an even greater risk of getting lost.

Do you have a specific tip that could help?

Regularly find out with yourself which people and which activities are good for you. Get out and about in nature and go dancing and singing more often.

Do you think your musical can help break the taboo of mental illness?

I am firmly convinced of this - also because musicals are too often dismissed as light entertainment. The fact that a musical tackles a more difficult social issue in this day and age is therefore exactly the right way to go.

What do you say to someone who dismisses mental illness as a fad?

Oh ... let's put it this way: when it comes to lecturing other people on this subject, I'm reluctant. I prefer to take a close look at myself first instead of judging others too quickly. And anyway, I prefer to focus on the positive things in life and in people.

As an actress, you shape the roles you play. Which of your roles have particularly shaped you as an actress?

I am a person who likes to live in the moment. That means the role of Diana Gutmann is currently shaping me a lot because it touches me deeply. As a mother of two children and a family woman, I can empathize with Diana's situation.

I know the challenges and burdens that a family faces from personal experience. When an illness is added on top of everything else, coping with everyday life becomes much, much more difficult.

"After I left SRF Swiss Television, many doors suddenly opened. Today I know even more: it was the right decision": Susanne Kunz. Picture: SRF

Do you like being a celebrity?

It goes like this ... at the same time, I've made peace with my celebrity status over the last few years.

Why is that?

Not least because I've realized that it makes it easier for me to draw people's attention to issues that are important to me.

When was the last time you regretted quitting your well-paid job as a quiz presenter on Swiss television SRF?

I have never regretted this decision - and I am very happy about that. Many doors suddenly opened after I left television. Today I know even more: it was the right decision.

It also confirmed to me once again that when my heart says "Do it now!", I can trust this feeling. Even when many people around me say: "Hey, you're crazy. That's not possible. You're already 40 years old and you won't find any jobs as an actress.

If you could write a musical about your life, what would it be about - and what would the title be?

My musical about my life was about love and the search for its original form - and how it could bring peace on earth.

And what would the title of the play be?

Love is the answer.

The musical "Fascht normal" will be performed at the Theater im Seefeld in Zurich from 11 to 30 May. You can buy tickets here.

Suicidal thoughts? You can find help here: These services are available around the clock for people in suicidal crises and for those around them.

Dargebotene Hand counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or www.143.ch

Pro Juventute counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or www.147.ch

Further addresses and information: www.reden-kann-retten.ch





Refugium: Association for bereaved people after suicide



: Perspectives after the suicide of a parent Addresses for people who have lost someone to suicide:: Association for bereaved people after suicide Sea of fog : Perspectives after the suicide of a parent Show more

More videos from this section