Birgit Schrowange and Frank Spothelfer dare to make a fresh start and make new capital in their relationship. Picture. IMAGO/Sven Simon

Everything is new for Brigit Schrowange and her Swiss husband Frank Spothelfer: the TV presenter and the entrepreneur recently moved from Cologne to Munich.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Birgit Schrowange and Frank Spothelfer are making new capital in their partnership.

A few weeks ago, the couple moved from Cologne to Munich.

The move to the Bavarian capital would make their love "very exciting again", says Spothelfer.

Schrowange adds: "We feel like two students discovering a city at the moment." Show more

Birgit Schrowange and Frank Spothelfer have been going through life together since 2017. The couple met and fell in love during a cruise .

Their wedding ceremony took place six years later - also on the high seas. The German TV presenter and the Swiss entrepreneur still travel regularly.

But for once, their new chapter in life is not beginning on the high seas: the couple recently moved from Cologne to Munich. The new apartment, not far from the English Garden, has 140 square meters and four rooms.

Spothelfer: "She makes the suggestions and I nod along"

The move to the Bavarian capital makes their love "very exciting again", says Frank Spothelfer in an interview with Bunte.de. He continues: "We are now going on a journey of discovery together."

Meanwhile Birgit Schrowange adds: "We feel like two students discovering a city."

When it comes to furnishing the new apartment, the TV presenter usually has the last word. Or as her husband puts it with a grin: "She makes the suggestions and I nod along."

During the video interview, it becomes clear time and again that two people have met who support each other. "We just get on well and laugh a lot together," says Schrowange.

Spothelfer: "I chose the right cruise"

At the end of the "Bunte" interview, the TV presenter looks back again and explains how the couple met almost nine years ago.

During a talk show on the high seas, her current husband is said to have raised his hand when it came to whether a single man would like to get to know the beautiful presenter.

"I chose the right cruise," adds Spothelfer with a laugh, before revealing that the couple still regularly take vacations on the high seas. According to the entrepreneur, this is a tradition.

