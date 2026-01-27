Birgit Schrowange and Frank Spothelfer have been going through life together since 2017. The couple met and fell in love during a cruise .
Their wedding ceremony took place six years later - also on the high seas. The German TV presenter and the Swiss entrepreneur still travel regularly.
But for once, their new chapter in life is not beginning on the high seas: the couple recently moved from Cologne to Munich. The new apartment, not far from the English Garden, has 140 square meters and four rooms.
Spothelfer: "She makes the suggestions and I nod along"
The move to the Bavarian capital makes their love "very exciting again", says Frank Spothelfer in an interview with Bunte.de. He continues: "We are now going on a journey of discovery together."
Meanwhile Birgit Schrowange adds: "We feel like two students discovering a city."