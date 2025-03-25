TV presenter Birgit Schrowange and Swiss entrepreneur Frank Spothelfer met on a cruise in 2017. Picture: IMAGO/VISTAPRESS

Birgit Schrowange and her husband, Swiss entrepreneur Frank Spothelfer, enjoy their retirement. The former TV presenter regularly shares this with her followers on Instagram.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Birgit Schrowange and Frank Spothelfer married on a cruise ship in the summer of 2023.

In 2017, the TV presenter made her relationship with the Swiss entrepreneur official - two years later, she resigned from the TV channel RTL.

"I am very lucky to be healthy and want to have more time for my private life," said Schrowange after her departure. Show more

Birgit Schrowange and Frank Spothelfer met on a cruise in 2017. The celebrity couple were married for six years on the cruise ship Mein Schiff 2.

"It feels great to be a married woman. Frank is exactly the man I dreamed of as my husband," says Schrowange after the wedding, which took place somewhere between Malaga and Valencia on the high seas.

Schrowange was one of the most famous faces on RTL

Birgit Schrowange switched from ZDF to RTL in the mid-1990s. As a result, she quickly became one of the best-known faces of the private TV channel - until she announced her retirement in 2019.

"I am very lucky to be healthy and want to have more time for my private life and for things that I enjoy and fulfill me," said Schrowange after her departure.

Together with her partner Frank Spothelfer, Birgit Schrowange wanted to really enjoy life again - and the couple is doing just that, as the 66-year-old shows and writes on Instagram.

Birgit Schrowange regularly shares her love life with her more than 115,000 followers:

"Warm vacation greetings from fascinating South Korea," she wrote this week in response to the pictures of her exploring the capital Seoul with her favorite husband.

More videos from the department