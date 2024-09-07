Birgit Steinegger has delighted Switzerland with her humor for decades - now the 75-year-old is being honored with a Swiss Comedy Award for her career. KEYSTONE

She has always provoked laughter from Swiss audiences and is now delighted to receive the Swiss Comedy Award for her career: Birgit Steinegger accepts the award for her life's work.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Birgit Steinegger will be honored with the "Lifetime Award" at the Swiss Comedy Awards for her decades-long career as an actress and parodist.

The award ceremony will take place on September 7 on SRF 1, with nominations in the categories "Solo", "Ensemble", "Online" and "Best Talent".

Nadia Goedhart will host the event, while live performances by Kaya Yanar, Patti Basler and the a cappella group Bliss are planned. Show more

Every year, the Swiss Comedy Awards not only present prizes to the best comedians in the categories "Solo", "Ensemble", "Online" and "Best Talent". Of course, the veterans are also honored. Last year, the "Lifetime Award" went to Viktor Giacobbo, this year the honor goes to Birgit Steinegger.

The 75-year-old actress and parodist has spent decades on stage, on the radio and on television. She cheered up Swiss audiences with countless characters, not least in her own show "Total Birgit".

She told Blick: "Of course I'm immensely happy. It's wonderful to be honored for what you've done for years with great joy and passion."

Of course, Steinegger will also be duly presented by laudator and former Federal Councillor Doris Leuthard (61), who has been a "victim" of Birgit Steinegger's parodies on several occasions. The comedian is very curious to hear what Leuthard will say.

Kaya Yanar will be on stage

The award ceremony will take place today, Saturday, September 7, at 8.10 p.m. on SRF 1. The audience has voted online for the other categories. Michael Elsener, Dominic Deville and Claudio Zuccolini are nominated in the "Solo" category, while Patti Basler & Philippe Kuhn, Chaostheater Oropax and Riklin & Schaub are up against each other in the "Ensemble" category. Anaïs Decasper, T-Ronimo and Flavio Leu are nominated for the "Online" category.

A new "Best Talent" can also look forward to receiving an award and further boosting their own career: Julia Steiner, Pad Ciao and Medaur Sadrija are competing in this category.

Nadia Goedhart from Radio Energy will be the presenter. There will be live performances by Kaya Yanar, Patti Basler and the a cappella group Bliss.

