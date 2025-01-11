Lemon is a miracle cure for your health. Bild: IMAGO/Future Image

The lemon is a true superfood. If you bite into a lemon every day, you will be rewarded. This miracle weapon helps in the fight against colds, helps you lose weight and clears up digestive problems.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lemon is a superfood. It contains lots of vitamin C, a miracle cure in the fight against colds.

Lemon also protects the body's cells, promotes wound healing, helps you lose weight, tightens the skin and alleviates digestive problems.

The yellow superfruit also helps you get back on your feet after a night of partying. Show more

It is available everywhere and is inexpensive: the lemon. It is considered to be a true all-rounder for health and impresses with its high vitamin C content. With 53 milligrams per 100 grams and just 35 calories, citrus fruit is one of the best helpers for a strong immune system. Its vitamin C content effectively supports the body's defense against viruses and thus protects against colds and infections.

Lemons offer an impressive range of health benefits: It protects cells, promotes wound healing and helps with weight loss.

It also firms the skin, alleviates digestive problems and proves to be an effective remedy for hangovers: after a night of drinking, it helps the body to regenerate more quickly.

However, the citrus fruit not only scores with its positive effects on health, but also with its unmistakable taste. The citric acid gives hot and cold dishes a special freshness, while the peel refines salad dressings, fish dishes and cakes with its intense aroma. It is a culinary highlight that combines versatility and enjoyment.

Why lemons are so healthy

With its high vitamin C content of 53 milligrams per 100 grams, lemons cover around half of your daily requirement. This makes it a powerful immune booster with an antibacterial effect.

For generations, hot water with lemon has been valued as a tried and tested household remedy for colds. Combined with ginger, the effect is even stronger: in addition to vitamin C, the mixture also provides magnesium, which supports both the immune system and the nervous system, writes "fitforfun.de" in the article "Losing weight with lemon: all the facts about the natural fat killer".

The vitamin C contained in lemons has numerous positive effects on the body: it stimulates collagen formation and ensures that skin, ligaments and tendons remain supple. At the same time, it strengthens the blood vessels and strengthens teeth, bones, nails and hair. As a powerful antioxidant, vitamin C fights free radicals, protects cells from premature ageing and supports connective tissue. Lemon is therefore not only a health booster, but also a natural beauty aid.

The lemon is a real slimming aid

The high vitamin C content of lemons plays a key role in hormone production. In particular, vitamin C promotes the production of serotonin, the so-called happiness hormone, which ensures a sense of well-being and balance. At the same time, it supports the production of noradrenaline, a hormone that boosts the metabolism and promotes fat burning. Lemon therefore not only has an invigorating effect, but also actively contributes to a healthy hormone balance.

The high acid content of lemons aids digestion by helping the body to process fatty and heavy foods more easily. But it's not just the acidity that makes lemons valuable: the peel contains pectin, an important dietary fiber that promotes healthy intestinal flora and thus supports digestion in the long term. The lemon is therefore a natural digestive aid with added value.

Lose weight thanks to lemon? Here's how

Lemons not only score points with vitamin C, but also with their high potassium content, which has a positive effect on the electrolyte balance. Potassium has a dehydrating and diuretic effect, which flushes toxins out of the body. At the same time, it supports the optimal functioning of nerves, heart and muscles. Despite its sour taste, lemon is an alkaline food that balances the body's acid-base balance. It also promotes the absorption of iron - an advantage that is particularly important for vegetarians and vegans.

Vitamin C plays a key role in collagen production, which not only strengthens the skin structure but also ensures firm contours. Together with vitamin B6 and niacin, it is also involved in the formation of L-carnitine, an essential substance for burning fat in the muscles. L-carnitine helps the body to efficiently convert fat into energy - but it develops its full effect in combination with strength and endurance training. Lemon is therefore not only a natural beauty aid, but also a supporter of an active lifestyle.

Important to know: During weight loss, the body's need for vitamin C increases significantly. The reason for this is that fat loss is a stressful situation for the body, in which the consumption of vitamin C is increased. At the same time, the increased urine production that accompanies weight loss leads to increased excretion of water-soluble substances such as vitamin C. Lemons, with their high vitamin C content, can provide valuable support in meeting this increased need.

What you should bear in mind when buying and storing lemons

Lemons are available to buy all year round. The citrus fruits are mainly grown in Italy or Spain.

When buying, go for small and heavy fruits - they have a lot of juice. The shine is more important than the color, it tells you the degree of ripeness. A thin skin and few seeds are signs of quality.

If you want to use the peel, you should buy organic lemons. Rinse them thoroughly before eating. Conventionally grown fruit is often contaminated with pesticides.

Lemons should not be stored in the fridge as they are sensitive to the cold. In a cool cellar, the acidity lasts up to three months. Please note: the longer lemons are stored, cooked or processed, the more vitamin C is lost.

