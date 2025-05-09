The small town of Bonner Springs in the US state of Kansas becomes the stage for an eerie phenomenon. Motorcyclist Frankie Campren pulls out his cell phone and struggles to keep his composure. But what is behind the celestial phenomenon?

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday afternoon, a mysterious black ring in the sky could be seen over the US state of Kansas.

Eyewitnesses filmed the strange cloud. Video clips on social media were clicked millions of times.

In the video, blue News explains how experts interpret the bizarre celestial phenomenon. Show more

"I just pulled over," said motorcyclist Frankie Camren to the local media in his hometown of Bonner Springs in the US state of Kansas. "I'm almost 50 years old, but I've never seen anything like it."

And indeed, what Camren records with his cell phone is quite bizarre: a ring stands out in the sky. It appears to be made of black smoke and is constantly changing shape. The video clip is viewed millions of times on social media.

Is it a flock of birds, a mysterious natural phenomenon or even an unknown flying object? - The solution is a little more complicated, but entirely plausible.