At the premiere of her new film "It Ends with Us", Blake Lively dazzled in a Versace dress that Britney Spears wore back in 2002. The self-confessed Britney fan wanted to pay tribute to the pop princess.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A cult dress is celebrating its comeback: Blake Lively wore a dress that Britney Spears wore back in 2002 to the premiere of her new film.

The dazzling gown in an asymmetrical cut was made by Versace.

Lively has presented herself in a series of floral looks in recent days. The colorful sequin dress is just one of them.

With it, she embodies the "It Ends with Us" lead role of Lily Bloom, owner of a flower store, off screen too. Show more

Wait, haven't we seen this dress before? Fans had to look twice when Blake Lively (36) turned up at the "Just One More Time" premiere (original title: "It Ends With Us") in New York in a colorful sequin dress by Versace.

The gown with its asymmetrical cut is indeed not unknown: The "Butterfly Dress" was created back in 2002, and in the same year it was worn by another celebrity at Milan Fashion Week - at the time Britney Spears (42) dropped by in it alongside designer Donatella Versace (69) at Fashion Week.

Of course, fans immediately noticed: "Same, but different," said one user on X. And another comment reads: "Oops, they've done it again."

britney spears in 2002 blake lively in 2024 pic.twitter.com/uyBPt03mCb — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) August 7, 2024

Lively brought the 2000s back to life with her appearance on the red carpet in New York. The one-shoulder dress made of transparent fabric with a mermaid-style skirt and colorful glitter appliqués paid homage to singer Britney Spears.

Blake Lively: "It's Britney's real dress, (...) that makes me so happy"

In an interview with "People", Lively said what an honor it was for her to be able to wear the dazzling gown that the "Oops!...I Did It Again" performer once slipped into. "It's Britney's real dress. It should be on display at the Smithsonian or the Met, but instead I'm wearing it. That makes me really happy!" said the actress.

The "Gossip Girl" star also stuck strictly to Britney's template for the rest of her appearance : minimal make-up that mirrored the pink tones of her dress and her hair loose in light waves. This was also how the pop princess appeared back then. Because the Versace piece is simply a statement in itself.

Lively's look was completed with simple accessories, but there were plenty of rings on the fingers of the mother of four. The 36-year-old rounded off the look with matching high-heeled stilettos.

Homage to pop princess Britney Spears

The tribute to the pop princess is no coincidence. Lively subsequently declared herself a Britney Spears fan on Instagram. "She is the ultimate queen who made us all shine (...) and share our stories."

Lively continues: "Britney, we millennials all have a story of a moment or years where you made us shine and inspire awe with strength, joy and hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories."

In an Instagram story, Blake Lively declared herself a Britney Spears fan. Instagram/blakelively

The actress addressed Spears directly and congratulated her on the announced film adaptation of her autobiography in her Instagram story . Britney has always "meant so much" to her. She is an eternal fan.

Blake Lively in her flower girl era

On the promotional tour for her new film "Just One More Time", Britney's dress is reminiscent of a colorful bouquet of flowers. The outfit is just one of many floral looks that Lively has presented in recent days.

With her range of playful outfits and lots of floral prints, she fully embodies Lily Bloom - the lead of "Just One More Time", who runs a flower store.

"Just One More Time" opens today, August 8, in cinemas in German-speaking Switzerland. The story is based on the successful romance novel by US author Colleen Hoover (44).

Lively was accompanied to the premiere in New York by husband Ryan Reynolds (47), to whom she has been married since 2012.

