US actress Blake Lively is suing Justin Baldoni over alleged incidents on the set of "It Ends With Us". Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

The incidents, including alleged references to Baldoni's past pornography addiction and showing nude photos, led to a meeting with Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds to address the hostile work environment.

His lawyer calls the allegations false and defamatory, with the aim of damaging Baldoni's public reputation. Show more

Blake Lively has taken legal action against her colleague Justin Baldoni. The actress accuses him of inappropriate behavior during the filming of her movie "Just One More Time". The allegations include harassment and defamation of character, which is said to have caused Lively considerable emotional distress.

According to reports in the Hollywood Reporter, Baldoni is said to have made inappropriate comments on set, including comments about his alleged former porn addiction and Lively's body. He is also accused of showing nude photos of other women. These incidents led to tensions behind the scenes of the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel.

In a complaint filed by Lively, it is described that the situation escalated to the point where a meeting was called to address the hostile work environment. Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, also attended the meeting. Lively requested that such incidents not occur again and that no further inappropriate discussions or questions be asked.

In addition, Lively demanded that no additional sex scenes or intimate portrayals be added outside of the agreed upon script. She also accused Baldoni of launching a social manipulation campaign to damage her reputation.

Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, dismissed the allegations as false and defamatory. He emphasized that the allegations were aimed at damaging Baldoni's public reputation.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

