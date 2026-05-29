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Albino buffalo escapes slaughter Blonde mane saves the life of "Donald Trump"

Christian Thumshirn

29.5.2026

This albino buffalo from Bangladesh became a social media star because of its blonde mane. It was actually supposed to be slaughtered. But its striking resemblance to Donald Trump could now save its life.

29.05.2026, 08:36

An albino buffalo from Bangladesh suddenly became a social media star because of its blonde mane. Many felt reminded of US President Donald Trump. The 700-kilogram animal was actually intended for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha and was to be slaughtered.

Unexpected turn of events

However, the fate of the rare albino buffalo took a surprising turn. The attention surrounding the unusual four-legged friend could now save his life. Watch the video to see what has become of the "Donald Trump" of Bangladesh.

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