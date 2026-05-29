This albino buffalo from Bangladesh became a social media star because of its blonde mane. It was actually supposed to be slaughtered. But its striking resemblance to Donald Trump could now save its life.

Christian Thumshirn

An albino buffalo from Bangladesh suddenly became a social media star because of its blonde mane. Many felt reminded of US President Donald Trump. The 700-kilogram animal was actually intended for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha and was to be slaughtered.

Unexpected turn of events

However, the fate of the rare albino buffalo took a surprising turn. The attention surrounding the unusual four-legged friend could now save his life. Watch the video to see what has become of the "Donald Trump" of Bangladesh.

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