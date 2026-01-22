Actor Lewis Pullman and actress Danielle Brooks hosted the announcement of the nominations. KEYSTONE

The Academy has its favorites: "Blood & Sinners" makes history with 16 nominations. "One Battle After Another" can also hope with 13 nominations. The Swiss film "Heldin" comes away empty-handed.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The vampire horror film "Blood & Sinners" leads the list with 16 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director - a record in Oscar history.

"One Battle After Another" follows with 13 nominations, including Best Picture and Leading Actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Swiss entry "Heroine" was on the shortlist but did not receive a nomination. Show more

The nominations for this year's Oscars have been announced. The favorite is the vampire-themed musical horror film "Blood & Sinners" - it has 16 nominations, making it the first film ever to be nominated so often.

The film is nominated in practically all the main categories. Including Best Film. Michael B. Jordan can also hope to win an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Delroy Lindo is nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Wunmi Mosaku for Best Supporting Actress. Ryan Coogler can hope for an award for Best Director.

In second place is the film "One Battle After Another". It is nominated in 13 categories. Including in the Best Film category. Leonadro di Caprio also received a nomination for Best Leading Actor for his performance in the lead role. Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro are nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Timothée Chalamet is also nominated for Best Leading Actor. He plays the lead role in the film "Marty Supreme", which is nominated nine times in total. Director Josh Safdie can also hope to win an Oscar in the Best Director category.

The films "Sentimental Value" and "Frankenstein" are also nominated nine times. The film "Hamnet" was nominated in eight categories. It is also nominated for Best Film alongside mystery comedy "Bugonia" and political thriller "The Secret Agent", among others.

Emma Stone is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in "Bugonia". She is competing with Jessie Buckley for her role in "Hamnet" and Kate Hudson for her role in "Song Sung Blue". The nominees for best supporting actress include Elle Fanning for her role in "Sentimental Value" and Teyana Taylor for her role in "One Battle After Another".

Swiss film "Heldin" not nominated

The Swiss Oscar hopeful "Heldin" by writer and director Petra Volpe is not nominated. The film made it into the Oscar shortlist in the Best International Film category. However, only five films made it to the Oscar final. The German film "In die Sonne schauen" also lost its Oscar hopes.

The Oscars are awarded annually by the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Around 10,000 members can vote on the awards. This year's Academy Awards ceremony will take place on the night of March 16 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Actor Conan O'Brien will host the evening. For the first time this year, an Oscar will also be awarded in the Best Casting category.

The five main categories Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Screenplay are also known as the "Big Five".

The nominations in the main categories at a glance

Best Film "Bugonia"

"F1"

"Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"The Secret Agent"

"Sentimental Value"

"Blood & Sinners"

"Train Dreams" Show more

Best Director Chloé Zhao for "Hamnet"

Josh Safdie for "Marty Supreme"

Paul Thomas Anderson for "One Battle After Another"

Joachim Trier for "Sentimental Value"

Ryan Coogler for "Blood & Sinners" Show more

Best Actress in a Leading Role Jessie Buckley for "Hamnet"

Rose Byrne for "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"

Kate Hudson for "Song Sung Blue"

Renate Reinsve for "Sentimental Value"

Emma Stone for "Bugonia" Show more

Best Leading Actor Timothée Chalamet for "Marty Supreme"

Leonardo DiCaprio for "One Battle After Another"

Ethan Hawke for "Blue Moon"

Michael B. Jordan for "Blood & Sinners"

Wagner Moura for "The Secret Agent" Show more

Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay "Bugonia" by Will Tracy

"Frankenstein" by Guillermo del Toro

"Hamnet" by Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell

"One Battle After Another" by Paul Thomas Anderson

"Train Dreams" by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

"Blue Moon" by Robert Kaplow

"It Was Just an Accident" by Jafar Panahi

"Marty Supreme" by Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

"Sentimental Value" by Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

"Blood & Sinners" by Ryan Coogler Show more

More from the department