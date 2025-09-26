William Shatner's health is "fine", he just "overdid it" with his eating these days, as he says. Bild: Phil Mccarten/Invision/dpa

The news spread like wildfire: William Shatner had been admitted to hospital due to health problems. But everything was less dramatic than it sounded, as the actor himself has now explained.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Star Trek" actor William Shatner has responded to rumors that he had a "medical emergency".

On Wednesday, it was reported that the actor had been hospitalized due to health problems.

Allegedly, the 94-year-old had problems with his blood sugar.

Shatner has now denied this: he had merely "overdone it" when it came to eating. Show more

The news came as a shock to his fans: William Shatner, legendary actor of the no less legendary sci-fi series "Starship Enterprise", allegedly had to be admitted to hospital due to a "medical emergency", according to media reports.

The 94-year-old is said to have had problems with his blood sugar levels. And he himself had ensured that he was rescued: According to the report, he made the emergency call.

Sounds serious, but in reality it wasn't that dramatic. It wasn't problems with his blood sugar that caused Shatner problems on Wednesday, but apparently he had been too eager to eat.

Is this report credible? This time it comes from the actor himself. Shatner addressed his fans via Instagram and cleared up the rumors in a humorous post.

"Rumors greatly exaggerated"

"Thank you for your sympathy, but I'm fine," the Canadian actor wrote on the social network yesterday. And added this side-swipe: "I keep telling you: don't trust tabloids or AI!"

He explained that he had simply "eaten too much" (in the original: "I over indulged"). However, he did not say whether he was in hospital because of this.

Shatner took the fuss with humor. He also added a picture of his role as Mark Twain in the Canadian crime series "Murdoch Mysteries" to his Instagram post. Below it is the famous sentence that the writer Twain once said about false newspaper reports on the occasion of his supposed death: "The rumors of my death are greatly exaggerated!"

William Shatner - as active as ever

His spokesman Harry Gold has also confirmed that Shatner is doing "just fine". "I've spoken to Bill. He's doing well. He's at home and 100 percent healthy," he reportedly explained.

In fact, despite his advanced age, Shatner is still very active - and creative. He is currently working with a co-author on a book entitled "William Shatner... And You", which aims to shed light on his fans' connection to him and his roles.

William Shatner became world-famous with the role of starship captain James T. Kirk in "Starship Enterprise". He also played the character in several "Star Trek" movies. He also appeared in other formative roles, such as police veteran T.J. Hooker in the series of the same name and lawyer Danny Crane in "Boston Legal".

Shatner played his last role to date in 2021 in the comedy film "Senior Moment". He also made headlines that year when he flew into space on board a rocket from the space company Blue Origin.