The moon shines blue-green over Japan - and causes amazement. Behind it is a rare double phenomenon: a "blue moon", which only occurs every two to three years, met a micromoon. But why does the Earth's satellite actually appear blue in the images?

Christian Thumshirn

An unusually colored full moon over Japan is currently causing a stir worldwide. In the spectacular images, the Earth's satellite shimmers in shades of blue and green - a sight more reminiscent of a science fiction movie than a natural celestial event.

Bizarre spectacle in the night sky

But there is much more to these fascinating images than just an optical peculiarity. The full moon on May 31 was part of a rare double event that astronomy fans can only observe every few years.

In the video above, we explain why the moon stood out in several ways this time.

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