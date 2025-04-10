  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Live ticker for Zermatt Unplugged 35,000 music fans were there - record +++ Restrictions on the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway

Lea Oetiker

13.4.2025

The Zermatt Unplugged Festival 2025 has come to an end. A festival edition full of musical delicacies in the middle of the unique Valais mountain landscape.
The Zermatt Unplugged Festival 2025 has come to an end. A festival edition full of musical delicacies in the middle of the unique Valais mountain landscape.
blue Music

Record-breaking backdrop at Zermatt Unplugged 2025: around 35,000 music fans were drawn to Valais for highlights such as Amy Macdonald, Mika and Stephan Eicher - more than ever before.

13.04.2025, 13:17

13.04.2025, 13:18

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Zermatt Unplugged music festival has been taking place once a year since 2007. This year it is from April 8 to 12.
  • Over 120 concerts will be held on 17 stages, spread throughout the village and on the mountain.
  • The festival management draws a positive balance for 2025: this edition was a record year with 35,000 concert visitors.
  • blue News is on site and reports live.
Show more

All updates and news about Zermatt Unplugged can be found here:

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 1.17 pm

    Attention, restrictions on the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway!

    The route of the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway between Zermatt and Visp in the canton of Valais was restricted on Sunday due to a catenary fault. The disruption occurred between Täsch VS and St. Niklaus VS.

    The trains on the RE41 and RE42 lines were canceled between Täsch and St. Niklaus shortly before 1 pm, as announced by the Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn on X. Replacement buses were called out, but there were long waiting times.

  • 11:30

    Zermatt Unplugged 2025: a new record!

    Around 35,000 visitors came to this year's Zermatt Unplugged - a new record according to the festival management.

    The highlights? A comeback by Amy Macdonald with new songs, a musical reading by Stephan Eicher and Martin Suter and euphoric performances by Mika and UB40, among others.

    The festival for acoustic music took place in sunny weather and the next edition is planned for April 7 to 11, 2026.

  • 9:12

    Phone prank at the end - does the challenge work?

    Imagine you're chilling at Zermatt Unplugged and a stranger takes over your cell phone and calls your friends in your name. The challenge: the person contacted must not notice the prank.

    Does it work? We put it to the test.

  • 11:38

    Clueso sings "Det äne am Bärgli"

    What does a German hit writer like Clueso ("Andere Welt") sound like when he sings in Swiss German? Here's the answer. Sound off - and have fun!

    Zermatt Unplugged. Unplugged & unprepared: Clueso sings

    Zermatt UnpluggedUnplugged & unprepared: Clueso sings "Det äne am Bärgli"

  • 08:00

    A glass of white wine there, a beer there

    White wine, beer or a cocktail? What do festival-goers like to drink at Zermatt Unplugged?

    blue host Bettina Bestgen asked around at the festival - and asked for the best anti-hangover tips.

    You can see the best advice against a stubborn head the day after in the poll above.

  • 10.15 pm

    Zermatt Unplugged 2025 comes to an end

    After the Clueso concert, this year's Zermatt Unplugged festival edition comes to an end. There were many great concerts and even more magical moments. The weather couldn't have been better - apart from a small rain shower today. From Amy Macdonald to Clueso, the festival invited you to dream.

    Zermatt Unplugged 2025. Stephan Eicher, Amy Macdonald and Mika to grace Valais

    Zermatt Unplugged 2025Stephan Eicher, Amy Macdonald and Mika to grace Valais

    This concludes the live ticker and thank you for your interest. Summer is just around the corner and our festival summer will continue soon. See you soon!

    See you next year: Zermatt Unplugged 2025 is over.
    See you next year: Zermatt Unplugged 2025 is over.
    kornflex
  • 9.09 pm

    Clueso on the main stage

    Clueso performs on the main stage.
    Clueso performs on the main stage.
    blue News

    The last concert on the main stage has started. Clueso, who was a guest twelve years ago, receives thunderous applause from the very first song.

    He greets his audience and says that he always looks at the Matterhorn and can't stop being amazed. He wishes that we could all forget the world outside for this moment.

  • 7.50 pm

    "That's an easy number of steps"

    How many steps do you walk per day? You walk a lot at Zermatt Unplugged, but how many steps do you take on such an exhausting festival day?

  • 18:43

    This is your favorite drink at Zermatt Unplugged

    Beer or wine? Or would you prefer ginger tea? We wanted to know what festival visitors prefer to drink.

  • 5.28 pm

    17 stages at Zermatt Unplugged

    Zermatt Unplugged has a total of 17 stages - from the small stage in the chapel to the tent stage and up to the Blue Lounge at 2,580 meters, there is something for every taste. This also applies to the Cervo stage, near a chalet next to the forest.

    One of the festival's 17 stages.
    One of the festival's 17 stages.
    Michelle K.
  • 4.51 pm

    These are the acts you want to see at Zermatt Unplugged 2026

    The festival has already brought many stars to Zermatt, but which acts would you like to see next year? We have asked.

  • 3.54 pm

    What does your cell phone wallpaper look like?

    Pictures of your loved ones, your pets, nature - nothing is as individual and personal as the wallpaper on your phone. We wanted to know which wallpapers Zermatt Unplugged visitors have on their cell phones.

  • 2.03 pm

    Rain in Zermatt

    It has started to rain - the Matterhorn has also hidden. People are increasingly looking for shelter. But it should get better towards the end of the afternoon.

  • 1.45 pm

    Guessing professions at Zermatt Unplugged: "I am a necessary evil"

    We say: You can tell by looking at people's professions. But during the test on the festival site, it wasn't as easy as we thought.

  • 12 o'clock

    Sweet temptations: The Taste Village opens its doors

    The Taste Village at Zermatt Unplugged is preparing for its last day. The stands open at 12 noon - a large crowd is expected.

    The Taste Village at Zermatt Unplugged
    The Taste Village at Zermatt Unplugged. Stand: Cafe Petit Royal, Zermatt.

    Stand: Cafe Petit Royal, Zermatt.

    The Taste Village at Zermatt Unplugged. There are over 20 different types of delicacies.

    There are over 20 different types of delicacies.

    The Taste Village at Zermatt Unplugged. Prices range from 4 to 10 francs.

    Prices range from 4 to 10 francs.

    The Taste Village at Zermatt Unplugged. 4 varieties are vegan.

    4 varieties are vegan.

    The Taste Village at Zermatt Unplugged

    The Taste Village at Zermatt Unplugged
    The Taste Village at Zermatt Unplugged. Stand: Cafe Petit Royal, Zermatt.

    Stand: Cafe Petit Royal, Zermatt.

    The Taste Village at Zermatt Unplugged. There are over 20 different types of delicacies.

    There are over 20 different types of delicacies.

    The Taste Village at Zermatt Unplugged. Prices range from 4 to 10 francs.

    Prices range from 4 to 10 francs.

    The Taste Village at Zermatt Unplugged. 4 varieties are vegan.

    4 varieties are vegan.

    The Taste Village at Zermatt Unplugged

  • Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m.

    On to the final spurt of the festival

    We start the last day of Zermatt Unplugged: while the weather couldn't have been better recently, today it's cloudy - and there's even a tiny chance of snowfall. The big highlight takes place at 8.30 pm with Clueso's concert on the main stage.

  • 10.20 pm

    A cozy festival day comes to an end

    While Mika plays in the tent, the atmosphere in the Taste Village is exuberant and cheerful. Those who couldn't get a ticket for inside let the evening fade away outside. We also say goodbye and look forward to tomorrow.

    Those who didn't manage to get a ticket for the MIKA concert were able to hang out around the tents on the festival site.
    Those who didn't manage to get a ticket for the MIKA concert were able to hang out around the tents on the festival site.
    Bild: Yannick Tschan
  • 7.47 pm

    A look backstage - cozy feelings

    Backstage, the musicians can retreat to a cosy yurt. Next to the main stage tent, there is another backstage area for a quick change of clothes or to take a deep breath just before the show - it's only a few steps to the stage. Perfect.

    Zermatt Unplugged 2025 Greenroom Backstage
    Zermatt Unplugged 2025 Greenroom Backstage. The backstage area is really cozy and with attention to detail. Stage fright disappears all by itself.

    The backstage area is really cozy and with attention to detail. Stage fright disappears all by itself.

    Image: Yannick Tschan

    Zermatt Unplugged 2025 Greenroom Backstage. Pleasant lighting, various sofas, cushions and potted plants - it's a great place to hang out before and between stage performances.

    Pleasant lighting, various sofas, cushions and potted plants - it's a great place to hang out before and between stage performances.

    Image: Yannick Tschan

    Zermatt Unplugged 2025 Greenroom Backstage. There is another backstage area next to the main stage. This also leaves nothing to be desired.

    There is another backstage area next to the main stage. This also leaves nothing to be desired.

    Image: Yannick Tschan

    Zermatt Unplugged 2025 Greenroom Backstage. View from the backstage area to the tent stage, the festival's main musical spot.

    View from the backstage area to the tent stage, the festival's main musical spot.

    Image: Yannick Tschan

    Zermatt Unplugged 2025 Greenroom Backstage. Good lighting - so important for a radiant make-up. Here, exemplarily solved with side lighting on the mirror and a movable floor lamp.

    Good lighting - so important for a radiant make-up. Here, exemplarily solved with side lighting on the mirror and a movable floor lamp.

    Image: Yannick Tschan

    Zermatt Unplugged 2025 Greenroom Backstage. A little treat from the organizers - we all know that chocolate calms the nerves.

    A little treat from the organizers - we all know that chocolate calms the nerves.

    Image: Yannick Tschan

    Zermatt Unplugged 2025 Greenroom Backstage
    Zermatt Unplugged 2025 Greenroom Backstage. The backstage area is really cozy and with attention to detail. Stage fright disappears all by itself.

    The backstage area is really cozy and with attention to detail. Stage fright disappears all by itself.

    Image: Yannick Tschan

    Zermatt Unplugged 2025 Greenroom Backstage. Pleasant lighting, various sofas, cushions and potted plants - it's a great place to hang out before and between stage performances.

    Pleasant lighting, various sofas, cushions and potted plants - it's a great place to hang out before and between stage performances.

    Image: Yannick Tschan

    Zermatt Unplugged 2025 Greenroom Backstage. There is another backstage area next to the main stage. This also leaves nothing to be desired.

    There is another backstage area next to the main stage. This also leaves nothing to be desired.

    Image: Yannick Tschan

    Zermatt Unplugged 2025 Greenroom Backstage. View from the backstage area to the tent stage, the festival's main musical spot.

    View from the backstage area to the tent stage, the festival's main musical spot.

    Image: Yannick Tschan

    Zermatt Unplugged 2025 Greenroom Backstage. Good lighting - so important for a radiant make-up. Here, exemplarily solved with side lighting on the mirror and a movable floor lamp.

    Good lighting - so important for a radiant make-up. Here, exemplarily solved with side lighting on the mirror and a movable floor lamp.

    Image: Yannick Tschan

    Zermatt Unplugged 2025 Greenroom Backstage. A little treat from the organizers - we all know that chocolate calms the nerves.

    A little treat from the organizers - we all know that chocolate calms the nerves.

    Image: Yannick Tschan

  • 18:49

    Probably the smallest fire engine in the world is ready and waiting

    Zermatt is "car-free" - but not completely. Small electric cars are allowed. They look like rolling toasters. And the fire department also uses such a tiny vehicle to get through the narrow streets. The fire department is of course also prepared during Zermatt Unplugged and until two years ago always had five people on duty to be able to respond quickly.

    Zermatt is known for its narrow streets - to avoid getting stuck there, a small fire engine is of course also needed. It is ready to move out when the fire department is needed at Zermatt Unplugged.
    Zermatt is known for its narrow streets - to avoid getting stuck there, a small fire engine is of course also needed. It is ready to move out when the fire department is needed at Zermatt Unplugged.
    Yannick Tschan
  • 6.11 pm

    The atmosphere in Zermatt: relaxed

    The mixture of music, the impressive mountain landscape, the most beautiful spring snow, Zermatt hospitality and the incomparable atmosphere on the Matterhorn make the festival a unique overall experience.

    Visitors will find an oasis of pleasure in a central location in front of the main tent - the Taste Village.
    Visitors will find an oasis of pleasure in a central location in front of the main tent - the Taste Village.
    blue News / kornflex
  • 5.43 pm

    "People the People" gasp for air after the concert

    After their concert 2500 meters above sea level, the band members of "People the People" are thrilled with the view of the Matterhorn and the "great weather". The sun is shining brightly and he has of course applied sun cream in the morning, says singer Jan Imboden.

    The thinner air at an altitude of 2,500 meters was particularly noticeable to the brass players of the band "People the People": exhausting.
    The thinner air at an altitude of 2,500 meters was particularly noticeable to the brass players of the band "People the People": exhausting.
    Yannick Tschan

    The band normally plays in Zermatt, reports Jan Imboden. That's already high, but here it's another 1,000 meters higher, which is quite different. It was just fine for an hour, but he did notice a difference.

    People the People singer Jan Imboden was also struggling with the thin air.
    People the People singer Jan Imboden was also struggling with the thin air.
    Yannick Tschan

    Tomorrow, "People the People" will play again at Taste Village in the valley.

    Many of the band's friends were at the concert. But of course there were also many festival visitors. The organizers make sure that the people are well distributed across the various stages.

  • 3.58 pm

    This is how expensive the festival visitors' outfits are

  • 14.14 hrs

    This is where the stars hang out - "The most beautiful backstage area"

  • 1.42 pm

    "It's not like the Hallenstadion"

    Joshua enjoys his time in Zermatt.
    Joshua enjoys his time in Zermatt.

    Visitors to Zermatt aren't just there for the music, they also enjoy other things, as Joshua, 35, says: "The combination is so special: skiing, the mountains, long sunny days and small concerts with a living room feeling! Not like the Hallenstadion."

  • 11.32 am

    What does this scaffolding have to do with snow?

    The scaffolding serves as a ladder to push the snow off the tent.
    The scaffolding serves as a ladder to push the snow off the tent.
    Yannick Tschan

    This scaffolding has a purpose. The Zermatt Unplugged festival has to prepare for snow every year. This year this has not yet been the case.

    But if it does snow, the scaffolding is there to help push the snow off the tents.

    The attached sheet reads: "Zone 1, snow removal".

  • 10.27 am

    How much money visitors spend at the festival

    A festival is not just fun for music lovers, it's also a big hit on the wallet. blue News asks visitors to Zermatt Unplugged.

  • Friday, April 11, 07.38 am

    Mika sings on the tent stage today

    Mika is performing at Zermatt Unplugged today.
    Mika is performing at Zermatt Unplugged today.
    KEYSTONE

    Day four of Zermatt Unplugged starts today. Spectators can once again look forward to a musical spectacle today.

    Probably the best-known artist today is Mika. The Lebanese-British singer is due to give his concert on the tent stage at 8.30 pm. He became famous with the song "Take it Easy", which stormed the charts all over the world.

  • The magic is over, at least for today

    Amy Macdonald's concert is over - another magical evening at Zermatt Unplugged comes to an end.
    Amy Macdonald's concert is over - another magical evening at Zermatt Unplugged comes to an end.
    blue News

    Over and out for today: people stream out of the tent stage. A few will have a drink after Amy Macdonald's concert, but it's time to go back to bed. After all, tomorrow is the next highlight on the program at Zermatt Unplugged: MIKA.

    We're calling it a night, but we'll be back in Zermatt for you tomorrow.

  • Amy Macdonald wows the sold-out tent stage

    "Hello Zermatt": Amy Macdonald greeted a cheering crowd in the sold-out tent stage. "The people are in the mood", says our reporter, and they get goosebumps from the Scottish singer-songwriter.

    Amy Macdonald celebrates her comeback in Zermatt after a long break from the stage.
    Amy Macdonald celebrates her comeback in Zermatt after a long break from the stage.
    blue News / kornflex

  • Are you team ski or après-ski?

    Just ski, après-ski after ski or straight into the après-ski? Tastes differ - at least in Zermatt.

  • The anticipation is great

    The highlight of Zermatt Unplugged tonight is Amy Macdonald's performance. Before her concert on the tent stage, Tay Oskee "heats up" the crowds in the "Taste Village" with his melodic indie folk songs ...

    Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm
    Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm. While Tay Oskee plays music in the evening sun on the open-air stage in the "Taste Village" ...

    While Tay Oskee plays music in the evening sun on the open-air stage in the "Taste Village" ...

    Image: blue News

    Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm. ... preparations are underway for Amy Macdonald's performance.

    ... preparations are underway for Amy Macdonald's performance.

    Image: blue News

    Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm. Four top five albums, millions of records sold and world tours - Amy Macdonald's "This Is The Life" made chart history.

    Four top five albums, millions of records sold and world tours - Amy Macdonald's "This Is The Life" made chart history.

    Image: KEYSTONE/DPA/Hendrik Schmidt

    Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm. Here at the "Zeltbühne", the Scottish singer-songwriter celebrates her comeback after her musical break.

    Here at the "Zeltbühne", the Scottish singer-songwriter celebrates her comeback after her musical break.

    Image: blue News

    Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm. The tickets are gone: 2200 visitors experience Amy Macdonald live.

    The tickets are gone: 2200 visitors experience Amy Macdonald live.

    Image: blue News

    Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm
    Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm. While Tay Oskee plays music in the evening sun on the open-air stage in the "Taste Village" ...

    While Tay Oskee plays music in the evening sun on the open-air stage in the "Taste Village" ...

    Image: blue News

    Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm. ... preparations are underway for Amy Macdonald's performance.

    ... preparations are underway for Amy Macdonald's performance.

    Image: blue News

    Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm. Four top five albums, millions of records sold and world tours - Amy Macdonald's "This Is The Life" made chart history.

    Four top five albums, millions of records sold and world tours - Amy Macdonald's "This Is The Life" made chart history.

    Image: KEYSTONE/DPA/Hendrik Schmidt

    Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm. Here at the "Zeltbühne", the Scottish singer-songwriter celebrates her comeback after her musical break.

    Here at the "Zeltbühne", the Scottish singer-songwriter celebrates her comeback after her musical break.

    Image: blue News

    Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm. The tickets are gone: 2200 visitors experience Amy Macdonald live.

    The tickets are gone: 2200 visitors experience Amy Macdonald live.

    Image: blue News

  • Line-up on Thursday evening

    Tonight, Cara Rose, Calexico and James Vincent McMorrow play to a sold-out crowd. For British singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald, it's her first concert after a long break.

    You can find the whole program here.

  • You'd better not say these sentences at Zermatt Unplugged

    What is the name of that mountain again? And can you get to Zermatt by car? You'd better not say these sentences in Zermatt.

    • Show more

More from the department

Singer gives private insights. Tom Gregory:

Singer gives private insightsTom Gregory: "I wouldn't have talked about it before"

2026 is the year. Schlager superstar Beatrice Egli comes to Switzerland for big performance

2026 is the yearSchlager superstar Beatrice Egli comes to Switzerland for big performance