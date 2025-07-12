On July 13, 1985, the two "Live Aid" concerts took place in London and Philadelphia: Queen and singer Freddie Mercury were among those performing at Wembley Stadium. Picture: imago images/Photoshot

It was a concert event of superlatives. More than 70 artists performed in London and Philadelphia on July 13, 1985. Over two billion people around the world watched. 40 years later, "Live Aid" remains legendary.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The mega-charity concert "Live Aid" took place in London, UK, and Philadelphia, USA, and brought together the world's biggest pop stars to fight famine in Ethiopia.

Irish musician Bob Geldof organized the mega event in just twelve weeks. Around two billion people around the world sat in front of their TV sets - and over 127 million dollars were donated.

"Live Aid" became a historic turning point for musical commitment and global development aid. Show more

Anyone who watched "Live Aid" still remembers spending a lot of time in front of the television on a summer's day. Perhaps they also remember recording the music with a cassette recorder.

The two mega-concerts that took place in London and Philadelphia on July 13, 1985 made music history - and were groundbreaking for the global engagement of pop stars.

Nowadays, it is normal for musicians to support charitable projects and organize benefit concerts for worthy causes. When Irish musician Bob Geldof had the idea of organizing a huge concert to raise money for Africa 40 years ago, he first had to convince many sceptics.

It all started with a Christmas carol

The foundation stone for "Live Aid" was laid a year earlier: A TV report on the famine in Ethiopia prompted Geldof to write the charity single "Do They Know It's Christmas?" with Ultravox frontman Midge Ure and have popular pop stars sing for the good cause under the name Band Aid.

The success of the Christmas single inspired the duo to expand their charitable commitment.

"This song is the common thread that runs through everything, but we didn't understand that at the beginning," Geldof told the German Press Agency (DPA) in an interview. The song created an awareness.

He continued: "It was the cry that went around the world. Everyone saw it, everywhere in the world. And everyone copied Band Aid. So I just brought everything together and turned it into 'Live Aid'."

But it wasn't quite that simple. Because the decision was made relatively spontaneously in April 1985 and Bob Geldof wanted to seize the moment, the Irishman and his team only had just under twelve weeks to get the gigantic event off the ground.

Only twelve weeks to prepare for the mega event

Holding a concert on two continents and - long before the internet existed - broadcasting it worldwide via satellite was a real challenge.

There were different broadcast formats. And broadcasters such as the BBC, MTV and ABC first had to be persuaded to make several hours of their broadcasting time available free of charge.

Bob Geldof also had to persuade the biggest pop and rock stars to perform for free in the middle of a summer of concerts and festivals. The musician bypassed the management as far as possible and called many superstars personally to get them on board. He not only had good arguments with regard to the charitable cause, but also in terms of publicity.

"Let's face it," said Queen drummer Roger Taylor in the 2005 BBC documentary"Against All Odds", "every single person who performed there was aware that more than a billion people would be watching." Perhaps this is one of the reasons why Geldof managed to get together the who's who of the music scene.

Two superlative concerts

On July 13, 1985, the two superlative concerts took place in London and Philadelphia. David Bowie, U2, Dire Straits, Status Quo, Paul McCartney, Sade and The Who, among others, performed at Wembley Stadium.

Elton John brought along George Michael as a surprise guest, Bryan Ferry had Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour at his side and Queen thrilled the crowds with a rousing performance that is now considered legendary.

The JFK Stadium featured artists as diverse as Bryan Adams, the Beach Boys, The Cars, Run-DMC. Madonna, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Santana, Joan Baez, Simple Minds and Duran Duran took to the stage.

Tina Turner sang a fiery duet with Mick Jagger for eternity. Black Sabbath reunited with Ozzy Osbourne for one day. Led Zeppelin also celebrated a brief reunion - with Phil Collins on drums.

Collins had previously performed in London - with Sting and alone - and then flew directly to Philadelphia in a Concorde. The supersonic plane only needed three and a half hours for the trip across the Atlantic. "I was still in London this afternoon," joked Phil Collins as he took to the stage in Philadelphia. "It's a crazy world, isn't it?"

Two billion spectators and 127 million dollars in donations

70,000 people at Wembley, around 90,000 at JFK Stadium and as many as two billion viewers on TV screens watched "Live Aid" back then. The concerts are said to have generated more than 127 million dollars for the victims of the famine in Africa.

According to Bob Geldof, "Live Aid" was a turning point in more ways than one. "We finally took the global political and economic structures to task at the G8 summit in the UK," he said in an interview with DPA, "and we forced them to do what we had demanded: to double aid to Africa and cancel the debts of the poorest countries."

Rock star David Bowie also performs at Wembley Stadium. KEYSTONE

Bob Geldof did not only receive praise for his commitment. Among other things, critics repeatedly accused him of a "white savior complex" - that he was presenting himself as a "white savior". Geldof is very annoyed by this. "It wasn't about me at all," he now told The Times. "People are fucking dying there because they don't have enough to eat, even though there's more than enough in the world. That's what it's all about!"

An event for the ages

From a musical point of view, "Live Aid" was the most important and biggest event since Woodstock in 1969. Official recordings were only released years later for legal and licensing reasons - but never in full. Led Zeppelin, among others, prevented their performance from being released because they were not satisfied with their performance.

20 years after "Live Aid", Bob Geldof organized "Live 8" with U2 singer Bono, another charity event against global poverty. For a long time, he thought a third event of this kind was unlikely.

In the DPA interview in November 2024, it sounded different. "I will try to talk to Daniel Ek once," he said, "to see if we can set up something special with Spotify."

More videos from the department