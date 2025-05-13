ESC tickets sold out within minutes. But there's still a festival atmosphere at public viewings. Archive image: zVg

The Eurovision Song Contest captivates millions on TV. Tickets for the shows were completely sold out within minutes. If you don't have a ticket, public viewing is the perfect alternative. These spots offer the best atmosphere - and more.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The two semi-finals of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Basel on May 13 and May 15. The grand final is on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

You can share in the excitement in a great atmosphere at public viewings.

blue News gives you an overview of providers in various Swiss cities. Show more

Arena plus

Celebrate the ESC final together with around 36,000 ESC fans in Switzerland's largest football stadium. sda

Even before the final show, an elaborately staged pre-show will create a great atmosphere. National and international artists as well as prominent ESC stars will provide the musical pre-show.

The final will then be shown on giant screens - accompanied by an emotionally charged atmosphere that can otherwise only be experienced at major sporting events. The "Arena plus" will thus become the big stage for a collective ESC experience in XXL format.

Eurovision Village

Large crowds at the over-60s disco as part of the ESC in Basel. sda

The Eurovision Village in the heart of the MesseQuartier (Messe Basel, Hall 1) offers a daily program with live concerts, public viewings, food and drink stands and other activities in connection with the Eurovision Song Contest.

The program will be hosted by Tanja Dankner, Odette Hella'Grand and Joël von Mutzenbecher. Swiss ESC stars such as Remo Forrer, Luca Hänni and Anna Rossinelli as well as international acts such as Conchita Wurst, Michael Schulte & Band, Rednex and SNAP! will be on stage. Current ESC delegations, ABBA Gold - The Concert Show, local choirs, bands and DJs will also provide a great atmosphere.

You can also join in the excitement at public viewing events at many other locations in Basel. You can find an overview of all official providers here.

The Millers in Zurich Seefeld

The public viewing at The Millers will be hosted by drag queen Mona Gamie. After the show, you can dance into the early hours at the after-party. Seating is free for the public viewing.

On the big screen

Rooftop feeling at the blue Cinema in Chur. zVg

In Zurich, Lucerne and Chur, you can experience the musical spectacle on the big screen in the blue Cinemas.

In Chur, there is a public viewing experience in the open air: visitors can join in the excitement on the roof terrace of the blue Cinema.

In Aarau incl. Draq Show

The ESC final will also be broadcast live in the Markthalle Aarau. Visitors can watch the show, which will last several hours, on a big screen. The public viewing will be complemented by a drag show. Admission is free of charge.

