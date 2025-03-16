Jasmin Wagner, alias Blümchen, has been an integral part of the German pop scene for over 30 years. But if you want to see the singer live, you have to hurry - because she is now planning her last tour.

Covermedia Covermedia

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jasmin Wagner aka Blümchen is going on tour for the last time and is planning a big farewell show.

The 44-year-old is celebrating her 30-year music career before retiring for good.

Wagner, now a mother, sets new priorities and bids a grateful farewell to the stage. Show more

Jasmin Wagner once conquered the charts and the hearts of her fans as Blümchen with songs such as "Herz an Herz", "Boomerang" and "Kleiner Satellit". In fact, the singer, who was just 15 years old at the start of her career, was the most successful German solo artist of the colorful nineties.

The now 44-year-old now wants to relive this time - for the last time, as "Bild" reports: Blümchen is going on tour one last time and is planning a gigantic farewell show to really party with her fans one last time before she ends her music career for good.

"30 years full of music, memories and unforgettable moments - now it's time to let the boomerang fly one last time," said the musician in an interview with the newspaper. "My journey began in the 90s, has accompanied generations and now it ends with one last big show - full of love, gratitude and emotion."

Jasmin Wagner's priorities have changed

A lot has happened in Jasmin Wagner's life. She is married for the second time and became a mother for the first time in November 2022. "We are in love and are happy every day that we see our daughter grow up. That puts other things in life into perspective. For many years, my career was number one, that has changed," said the singer in an interview with Galalast year.

However, she still wants to know one more time. "Music has carried me through my whole life - now I'm saying thank you for 30 incredible years and a journey that was more beautiful than I could ever have dreamed of," says Jasmin Wagner happily.

More videos from the department