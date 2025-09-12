The 2026 Eurovision Song Contest is facing a possible boycott as several countries are threatening to withdraw if Israel is not excluded.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several countries, including Ireland, Spain and Slovenia, are threatening to boycott the 2026 ESC if Israel is allowed to take part.

The criticism is directed at Israel's handling of the Gaza conflict and alleged violations of press freedom.

The EBU is under pressure to make a decision, but has so far confirmed Israel's participation. Show more

There is still a long way to go, but the controversy is already here: The ESC 2026 in Vienna's Stadthalle is threatening to slide into a crisis.

After JJ's victory in Basel 2025 with "Wasted Love", political tensions are causing unrest - several countries want to exclude Israel and are threatening to boycott.

Ireland, Spain and Slovenia, three of the most traditional participating countries, have expressed their concerns. They are considering withdrawing from the contest if Israel is allowed to continue participating. These demands present the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) with a difficult decision.

San Marino had already threatened a boycott. The Irish broadcaster RTÉ has made it clear that Ireland will not participate if Israel is allowed to remain. The reasons for this are the ongoing conflicts in the Gaza Strip and accusations against Israel of attacking journalists and denying international reporters access.

Political reactions

Spain's Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun has hinted that Spain could also join a boycott if Israel is not excluded. He stressed that it would be "unthinkable" to take part in a competition that disregards internationally recognized human rights obligations. Slovenia's broadcaster RTVSLO has also announced that it will withdraw if Israel participates.

Organizers under pressure

The EBU, which organizes the ESC, is under increasing pressure. So far, it has confirmed Israel's participation and has not commented on a possible exclusion. The Israeli broadcaster KAN is an official member of the EBU and therefore eligible to participate, regardless of political developments.

Critics accuse the EBU of double standards, as Russia was excluded after the attack on Ukraine.

This debate could have a significant impact on the ESC in Vienna, both politically and organizationally, if several countries actually boycott the event.

