On Sunday evening, pop singer Michelle performed for the last time in Berlin. For her fans, there were several reasons for great emotions.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On her 54th birthday in Berlin, pop singer Michelle bid farewell to the stage after more than 30 years with an emotional last concert.

During the show, her 29-year-old fiancé Eric Philippi renewed his marriage proposal in front of the audience, which Michelle accepted to great applause.

With the conclusion of her "Zum letzten Mal" tour and the final album "Flutlicht - Wahnsinnig Edition", the singer has ruled out a comeback. Show more

Pop singer Michelle renewed her engagement to her partner Eric Philippi at her farewell concert in front of her fans.

The 29-year-old musician got down on one knee in front of his fiancée on stage on her 54th birthday, as can be seen in a video clip. He wanted to renew his promise to her "from the bottom of my heart" to be "the man by your side in your new chapter and to ask you once again if you want to marry me", the singer said to his fiancée in front of the cheering audience on Sunday evening.

Michelle quietly answered Philippi's question in the affirmative and declared loudly: "I love you more than anything!" The couple, who live in Saarland, hugged and kissed to the applause of their fans. Another clip on YouTube shows that Philippi had previously said on stage that his first proposal was "two years ago" and probably no longer counted.

Pop career over for Michelle

Michelle had bid farewell to the music business in recent weeks with a final tour across Germany after more than 30 years.

The "Zum letzten Mal" farewell tour ended on her 54th birthday on February 15 in Berlin.

The pop singer had ruled out a comeback. In January, she released her last album "Flutlicht" from summer 2024 as a "Wahnsinnig Edition" with nine new songs.

