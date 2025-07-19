  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Gurtenfestival A festival without alcohol - is that possible?

Samuel Walder

19.7.2025

A festival is not just about music, cool outfits, tents and food. Many people also treat themselves to a beer or two. But is a festival possible without alcohol? blue News asks at Gurten.

19.07.2025, 16:23

19.07.2025, 16:53

Alcohol is a popular companion at concerts and festivals. But it also has its downsides. The hangover the next morning, for example, or even the life-threatening mixture of alcohol and summer temperatures.

At the Gurtenfestival, blue News asks whether a festival is possible without consumption. Here's what the visitors had to say.