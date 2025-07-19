A festival is not just about music, cool outfits, tents and food. Many people also treat themselves to a beer or two. But is a festival possible without alcohol? blue News asks at Gurten.

Samuel Walder

Alcohol is a popular companion at concerts and festivals. But it also has its downsides. The hangover the next morning, for example, or even the life-threatening mixture of alcohol and summer temperatures.

At the Gurtenfestival, blue News asks whether a festival is possible without consumption. Here's what the visitors had to say.