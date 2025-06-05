Morten Harket at the start of the a-ha 2018 tour in Stuttgart. The singer suffers from Parkinson's disease. Marijan Murat/dpa

The frontman of the pop band a-ha Morten Harket has Parkinson's disease. He fell ill several years ago, as he reported in a new interview. "I have no problem accepting the diagnosis," the singer emphasized.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you a-ha frontman Morten Harket has made it public that he suffers from Parkinson's disease, a condition that has been with him for years and affects his voice.

Deep brain stimulation, including two operations in 2024, has significantly alleviated his symptoms, but his vocal future remains uncertain.

Despite his health restrictions, the musician continues to write songs, but is not currently planning any performances or releases. Show more

Nevertheless, the illness is an enormous challenge for the father of five, as the interview reveals. "I try my best to prevent my entire body from deteriorating. It's a difficult balancing act between taking the medication and dealing with its side effects." According to the band's website, Morten Harket (65) will suffer from Parkinson's for the rest of his life.

The musician underwent neurosurgery in June 2024, during which electrodes were implanted in his brain. This deep brain stimulation significantly alleviated his symptoms. This was followed in December by another successful operation on the right side of his brain.

What will happen to Harket's voice - and therefore his career?

However, his voice, which is also so important for his career, is affected: "The problems with my voice are one of many reasons for the uncertainty about my creative future," he says.

Will he be able to perform songs like the world-famous "Take on me" like he used to? "I don't know exactly. I don't feel like singing, and that's a sign for me."

The question is whether he can express himself with his voice. "As it stands now, that's out of the question. But I don't know if I'll be able to do it at some point in the future." However, his identity does not depend on singing, so he does not see this as a tragedy.

The pop star continues to write songs

Nevertheless, he has already written a few songs that he would like to release one day. However, he is not yet sure whether this will work out. Addressing his fans, he said: "Don't worry about me."

When the Norwegian band released the album "True North" and an accompanying film in 2022, they did not go on tour. At the time, a-ha keyboardist Magne Furuholmen explained that Harket had lost the joy of it. "I don't think we should go on tour if it only means pressure for him and no joy at all," Furuholmen told the German Press Agency in an interview at the time.

The characteristic symptoms of Parkinson's include uncontrollable trembling, slowed movements, muscle tension, gait and balance disorders, rigid facial expressions and quiet or monotonous speech. Parkinson's is one of the fastest growing neurological diseases worldwide. There are around 15,000 Parkinson's patients in Switzerland. Every year, around 3000 new Parkinson's patients are diagnosed in Switzerland. Men are affected slightly more often than women.

More from the section