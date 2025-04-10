5.43 pm

After their concert 2500 meters above sea level, the band members of "People the People" are thrilled with the view of the Matterhorn and the "great weather". The sun is shining brightly and he has of course applied sun cream in the morning, says singer Jan Imboden.

The thinner air at an altitude of 2,500 meters was particularly noticeable to the brass players of the band "People the People": exhausting. Yannick Tschan

The band normally plays in Zermatt, reports Jan Imboden. That's already high, but here it's another 1,000 meters higher, which is quite different. It was just fine for an hour, but he did notice a difference.

People the People singer Jan Imboden was also struggling with the thin air. Yannick Tschan

Tomorrow, "People the People" will play again at Taste Village in the valley.

Many of the band's friends were at the concert. But of course there were also many festival visitors. The organizers make sure that the people are well distributed across the various stages.