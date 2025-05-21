Michael B. Tretow played a key role on all the albums ABBA released between 1972 and 1982. Bild: Tobias Röstl / Michael B. Tretow / Imago /TT

"You were the one who made our music timeless": ABBA have commemorated their late sound engineer in emotional statements. Michael B. Tretow worked on every one of their classic albums.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

Great sadness, not only in Sweden: Swedish musician, producer and sound engineer Michael B. Tretow has died. Tretow was best known outside his home country for his work with ABBA. He was 80 years old.

The collaboration with ABBA was so close that Tretow was considered the unofficial fifth member of the pop group. His contributions to the creation of the band's sound were essential. With the exception of the comeback album "Voyage" from 2021, he worked on every one of their albums.

ABBA in mourning

ABBA themselves have also spoken out about Tretow's death with emotional statements. "It seems as if our music will live on," wrote Benny Andersson. "And you were the one who made it timeless. [...] I miss you." His importance to ABBA cannot be overstated, Björn Ulvaues proclaimed. Tretow was "a warm, kind person and a good friend".

ABBA in the studio in 1978. Sound engineer Michael B. Tretow is on the far left. Bild: Olle Lindeborg / ABBA Polar Studios 1978 / Imago/TT

In her statement, Agnetha Fältskog talks about her last meeting with Tretow a few weeks ago. "You were so ill," she writes, "but your laughter and humor were still there. Your words of encouragement at the taping meant so much. We are sad because a talented and unique person has left us. Sleep well Micke, you are forever in our hearts."

Would ABBA's success have been possible without him?

Even before ABBA was formed, Michael B. Tretow worked with the later ABBA heads Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson. The first album on which Tretow was involved as a sound engineer was their joint album "Lycka", which was released in 1970 - two years before the first ABBA LP. After the end of the band, he worked with Ulvaeus and Andersson on their musical "Chess". Tretow also released his own solo record.

Tretow already played a key role on ABBA's first hit: the band was dissatisfied with the sound of Ring Ring until their sound engineer came up with the brilliant idea. He had read in a book about the US producer Phil Spector that he had as many musicians as possible play the same parts on a recording in order to get a full sound.

Such an approach would have been too expensive for the young band, so he simply had the music recorded twice by the same musicians and put both recordings on top of each other. The result was the first Swedish pop song that could compete with American productions in terms of sound. "Ring Ring" became a hit and ABBA were on their way.