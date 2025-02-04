The dispute on October 7 between Pietro Lombardi and Laura Maria Rypa was investigated by the public prosecutor's office. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

At the beginning of October, Pietro Lombardi's fiancée Laura Maria Rypa ended up in hospital after a violent argument. The police investigated the incident. The police and public prosecutor's office have now concluded their investigation.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The public prosecutor's office in Cologne dropped the case against Pietro Lombardi due to a lack of suspicion. It was about an argument that escalated on October 7, 2024.

Laura Maria Rypa used her right to refuse to testify, which contributed to the proceedings being dropped.

Lombardi admitted misconduct and promised to work on his emotional reactions. Show more

The private life of "DSDS" star Pietro Lombardi has been making headlines recently. Just recently, there was a big spat between Lombardi's fiancée and his ex. Laura Maria Rypa accused Sarah Engels of deliberately rehashing old conflicts between her and Pietro Lombardi in a promotional video.

Now Pietro Lombardi is back in the media spotlight. This time it's about the heated argument between him and his fiancée Laura Maria Rypa (29) on October 7, 2024.

The police arrived at the luxury villa. The influencer had to seek treatment in a hospital in Cologne. A no-contact order was then imposed - and Pietro Lombardi lost his job as a judge on "DSDS". The accusation: domestic violence.

The Cologne public prosecutor's office has now completed its investigation. The officials have come to a clear conclusion, according to various media reports.

Proceedings are discontinued

The German pop star can therefore breathe a sigh of relief. Senior public prosecutor Ulrich Bremer told Bild: "The Cologne public prosecutor's office has dropped the case due to a lack of sufficient suspicion."

The discontinuation of the proceedings was allegedly also facilitated by the fact that Laura exercised her right to refuse to testify.

Lombardi regrets his behavior

Meanwhile, Pietro Lombardi admitted in a statement that he regrets his behavior. However, the singer denies having become violent.

In a statement on Instagram, he said: "I was a real asshole." He promised Laura that he wanted to work on his problems: "I'm trying to get a better grip on my emotions."

The argument was about money.

