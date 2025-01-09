AC/DC musician Angus Young is still on stage. Bild: Jan Woitas/dpa

In Sydney, the childhood home of AC/DC brothers Angus and Malcolm Young has been razed to the ground. The building was accidentally demolished by a construction company, according to reports.

The family home of AC/DC musicians Angus and Malcolm Young has been demolished.

A construction company allegedly demolished the "historically significant" building by mistake.

The Young brothers founded the hard rock band AC/DC in their childhood home in 1973. Show more

In the blink of an eye, the house where Angus and Malcom Young grew up was gone. The small house at 4 Burleigh Street in Sydney, where the musician brothers founded the legendary hard rock band in 1973, was demolished. Allegedly by mistake.

The single-storey building, which according to the Australian newspaper "Herald Sun" had been on the list of historically significant residential buildings since 2013, was purchased two years ago by a construction company along with the adjoining property. Now the company has razed the cottage to the ground because apartment buildings are to be built on the site.

The construction company, in particular its managing director Leon Kmita, claims to have known nothing about the historical significance of the building. "We regret that the previous owner did not inform us of this important point in the history of the property," said Kmita.

Company "regrets" the "oversight"

According to the entrepreneur, the company found out about the connection when the construction plans were already underway. "We sincerely regret the oversight," said Kmita. His team is now collecting materials from the construction site. The aim is to create a "special space" such as a café or bar where AC/DC fans can gather.

According to Australian media reports, the family home of Angus and Malcolm Young, who died in 2017, had become a place of pilgrimage for AC/DC fans. The Youngs had bought the building at 4 Burleigh Street in 1965. Three years earlier, they had emigrated from Scotland to Australia.

AC/DC experienced their big breakthrough just two years after their formation. In 1975, they released the albums "High Voltage" and "T.N.T.". The trend-setting band has sold more than 208 million records to date. Their biggest hits include "Highway to Hell", "Back in Black" and "Hells Bells".