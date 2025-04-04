Russell Brand apparently has to stand trial. KEYSTONE

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been charged with rape in the UK.

The accused is also accused of other sexual assaults, the public prosecutor's office announced in London on Friday.

The charges relate to alleged offenses that Brand committed against four women between 1999 and 2005. Show more

The British actor and ex-presenter Russell Brand has been charged with suspected rape, harassment and coercion. The 49-year-old is accused of four acts between 1999 and 2005. According to the police, four women are affected. They are being looked after by "specially trained officers".

According to The Guardian, citing police sources, the charges relate to sexual violence, indecent assault, and oral rape.



The allegations against the ex-husband of pop singer Katy Perry (40) were made in 2023, but Brand denied them. The police had started the investigation in the wake of media reports. The prosecution authorities have now authorized the charges.

Investigation also at the BBC

At the end of January, the BBC apologized with regard to allegations against the former radio presenter. An internal investigation into his time at the BBC between 2006 and 2008 had revealed that several employees did not have the courage to report alleged misconduct by Brand.