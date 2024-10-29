  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Video shows heartbreaking moment Adele bursts into tears over special guest

Carlotta Henggeler

29.10.2024

When Céline Dion attends Adele's show at Caesars Palace, the British singer takes the opportunity to thank her music icon in a touching way and honor their special bond.

29.10.2024, 15:30

29.10.2024, 15:32

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Adele emotionally thanked Céline Dion for her surprise visit to her show at the Colosseum in Las Vegas and emphasized Dion's great influence on her.
  • Adele explained that the Colosseum was built for Dion and that she felt honored to sing there as she touches Dion's picture every night before her performance.
  • Dion, who suffers from the rare stiff person syndrome, last performed in public at the Olympic Games in Paris and moved the audience with an Edith Piaf classic.
Show more

British pop star Adele has sent an emotional message to Canadian singer Céline Dion thanking her for attending one of her shows in Las Vegas.

"Celine, I love you so much. Words can never express what you mean to me, or what it means to have you come to my show, let alone how it felt to see you back in your palace with your beautiful family." The 36-year-old wrote this on the X platform and on Instagram.

According to reports, 56-year-old Dion was a guest at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace at the weekend, where Adele has been performing since November 2022.

The Colosseum was the only place in Las Vegas she wanted to sing because it was built for Dion, Adele wrote: "I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I go on stage and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and a MOMENT!!!" To accompany her words, Adele posted a picture showing the pair.

Adele and Dion in the casino town

In November 2022, Adele began her "Weekends With Adele" show series in the casino city in the US state of Nevada.

Initially, 32 concerts were planned until March 2023, but the singer then extended the series by two more concerts. The last one is scheduled to run until mid-June this year, with catch-up shows also planned for the fall.

Spectacular comeback. How dangerous the Olympic performance was for the seriously ill Céline Dion

Spectacular comebackHow dangerous the Olympic performance was for the seriously ill Céline Dion

Dion has suffered from stiff person syndrome with muscle spasms for several years. At the Olympic Games in Paris, she sang in public during the opening ceremony for the first time since 2019. She moved the audience to tears with "L'Hymne à l'amour" by French chanson icon Édith Piaf.

Dion spent many years on stage in Las Vegas. In October 2021, the Canadian world star had to cancel performances planned in Las Vegas from November to February due to health problems, although they were not scheduled to take place at the Colosseum.

dpa/che

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Documentary

Documentary "I Am: Céline Dion"Harrowing images show the singer's seizure

Céline Dion struggles with illness.

Céline Dion struggles with illness"She can't walk well, loud noises trigger spasms"

Incurable illness. Céline Dion and her fight against the end of her career

Incurable illnessCéline Dion and her fight against the end of her career

More from the department

"The greatest woman in the world"Dieter Bohlen sends his mother a bouquet of flowers every week

Tough DSDS selection. Beatrice Egli cries with a special contestant

Tough DSDS selectionBeatrice Egli cries with a special contestant

Samu Haber on club tour with solo album.

Samu Haber on club tour with solo album"DJ Bobo is a cool guy"