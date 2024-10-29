When Céline Dion attends Adele's show at Caesars Palace, the British singer takes the opportunity to thank her music icon in a touching way and honor their special bond.

Carlotta Henggeler

British pop star Adele has sent an emotional message to Canadian singer Céline Dion thanking her for attending one of her shows in Las Vegas.

"Celine, I love you so much. Words can never express what you mean to me, or what it means to have you come to my show, let alone how it felt to see you back in your palace with your beautiful family." The 36-year-old wrote this on the X platform and on Instagram.

According to reports, 56-year-old Dion was a guest at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace at the weekend, where Adele has been performing since November 2022.

The Colosseum was the only place in Las Vegas she wanted to sing because it was built for Dion, Adele wrote: "I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I go on stage and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and a MOMENT!!!" To accompany her words, Adele posted a picture showing the pair.

Adele and Dion in the casino town

In November 2022, Adele began her "Weekends With Adele" show series in the casino city in the US state of Nevada.

Initially, 32 concerts were planned until March 2023, but the singer then extended the series by two more concerts. The last one is scheduled to run until mid-June this year, with catch-up shows also planned for the fall.

Dion has suffered from stiff person syndrome with muscle spasms for several years. At the Olympic Games in Paris, she sang in public during the opening ceremony for the first time since 2019. She moved the audience to tears with "L'Hymne à l'amour" by French chanson icon Édith Piaf.

Dion spent many years on stage in Las Vegas. In October 2021, the Canadian world star had to cancel performances planned in Las Vegas from November to February due to health problems, although they were not scheduled to take place at the Colosseum.

dpa/che

