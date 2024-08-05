Every Monday, fans of Adele (36) can still buy so-called lucky dip tickets. These are bargain tickets for 35 euros.
A lucky dip with a small catch. Because you don't know where you'll be sitting or standing. A kind of lottery - because you only find out more on the day of the concert when you pick up your tickets.
Fans who got tickets at the normal price of between 75 and 400 euros feel ripped off.
When the British singer posted a picture at the beginning of the previous week and wrote "I can't wait to see you on Friday" before the start of the concert marathon on August 2, some fans reacted indignantly: "Your 35 euro lottery is breaking the hearts of many fans. We paid more than 400 euros per ticket in advance and now you're basically saying we're stupid for loving you and buying in advance."
Another follower even commented: "Biggest scam in concert history." The frustration is great, as is the question of why.
Lucky dip tickets are "single seats or seats with a restricted view"
As reported by "T-Online.de", a new ticket sale is said to have been possible due to renovations. In addition, the short-term drop of cheap tickets had already been planned: "As with Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo and many others, the intention from the outset was to give away a small number of lucky dip tickets in the week of each concert," a Live Nation spokeswoman told "t-online".
In the comments, a Lucky Dip glasses owner quips: "I was further ahead with my €35 ticket."
Adele fans also vent their anger on X. One describes the cheap ticket sale as a "scam". He had paid the full price and now had to find out that there were also tickets for 35 euros.
@Adele what a madness…. We paid full price each and now find out lucky dip tickets €35 euros? Thats what true fans get for buying them early and queuing for ages online…. Scam…. How can this be justified any way
Adele is performing a total of ten times during her concert series in Munich until August 31. The first two concerts took place on August 2 and 3. Due to the lucky dip ticket sales, it is rumored that the mega concert marathon of the British singer, who is known for songs such as "Rolling in the Deep" or "Set Fire to the Rain", is not completely sold out.
An Adele stadium was built especially for her shows in Munich's trade fair city. Around 80,000 people are expected to fit into the arena.
In addition to the huge stage, which stretches over 300 meters, and a record-breaking screen that is 220 meters long and 30 meters high, there is also a world of experience.
Despite all the ticket frustration that has built up among certain fans, Adele is celebrated. Her show is described as "unique" and "incredible". One Adele fan wrote under the singer's Instagram post: "I had the time of my life. Thank you."