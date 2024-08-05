On August 2, Adele opened her Munich concert series on a stage built especially for her. Imago/Cover-Images

Superstar Adele's concert marathon in Munich kicked off at the weekend. Shortly before the first show, cheap tickets left fans furious. The Adele community is still very angry.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fuss over Adele tickets: Shortly before the long-awaited start of the British pop star's concert series in Munich, fans are upset about cheap tickets.

So-called lucky dip tickets went online for 35 euros a few days before the first show.

This has angered ticket holders who paid the regular price. There is talk of "fraud".

The promoter issued a statement, but certain fans are still furious even after the first concerts. Show more

Every Monday, fans of Adele (36) can still buy so-called lucky dip tickets. These are bargain tickets for 35 euros.

A lucky dip with a small catch. Because you don't know where you'll be sitting or standing. A kind of lottery - because you only find out more on the day of the concert when you pick up your tickets.

Fans who got tickets at the normal price of between 75 and 400 euros feel ripped off.

When the British singer posted a picture at the beginning of the previous week and wrote "I can't wait to see you on Friday" before the start of the concert marathon on August 2, some fans reacted indignantly: "Your 35 euro lottery is breaking the hearts of many fans. We paid more than 400 euros per ticket in advance and now you're basically saying we're stupid for loving you and buying in advance."

Another follower even commented: "Biggest scam in concert history." The frustration is great, as is the question of why.

Lucky dip tickets are "single seats or seats with a restricted view"

As reported by "T-Online.de", a new ticket sale is said to have been possible due to renovations. In addition, the short-term drop of cheap tickets had already been planned: "As with Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo and many others, the intention from the outset was to give away a small number of lucky dip tickets in the week of each concert," a Live Nation spokeswoman told "t-online".

However, these are single seats or seats with a restricted view. "This special, limited offer also gives fans with a lower income the opportunity to see an Adele concert."

Demand for the cheap tickets was high: more than 30,000 requests were received during the first sale of Lucky Dip tickets.

No good view even with a 400-euro ticket

Fans who bought their tickets in advance at the regular price are annoyed by this. After the first concerts, the reactions on social networks piled up.

One Tiktok user says: "Next time I'll bring binoculars." He had paid 400 euros - but the view was still not good.

In the comments, a Lucky Dip glasses owner quips: "I was further ahead with my €35 ticket."

Adele fans also vent their anger on X. One describes the cheap ticket sale as a "scam". He had paid the full price and now had to find out that there were also tickets for 35 euros.

@Adele what a madness…. We paid full price each and now find out lucky dip tickets €35 euros? Thats what true fans get for buying them early and queuing for ages online…. Scam…. How can this be justified any way — Chris (@owyeschris) August 1, 2024

Adele fan: "I had the time of my life"

Adele is performing a total of ten times during her concert series in Munich until August 31. The first two concerts took place on August 2 and 3. Due to the lucky dip ticket sales, it is rumored that the mega concert marathon of the British singer, who is known for songs such as "Rolling in the Deep" or "Set Fire to the Rain", is not completely sold out.

An Adele stadium was built especially for her shows in Munich's trade fair city. Around 80,000 people are expected to fit into the arena.

Around 80,000 people can fit into the arena built especially for Adele concerts. Imago/Sven Simon

In addition to the huge stage, which stretches over 300 meters, and a record-breaking screen that is 220 meters long and 30 meters high, there is also a world of experience.

Despite all the ticket frustration that has built up among certain fans, Adele is celebrated. Her show is described as "unique" and "incredible". One Adele fan wrote under the singer's Instagram post: "I had the time of my life. Thank you."

