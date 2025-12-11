The music video was also created with AI. Image: Tiktok

An AI-generated gospel song goes viral. Musicians like Charlie Puth and producer Pele Loriano react calmly - for them, the emotional depth of music remains a matter for humans.

Despite the growing presence of AI in the music industry, experts see it as a useful tool rather than a substitute for creativity and live experiences.

Surprise and emotion remain crucial for a hit - regardless of whether the song was written by humans or machines. Show more

In 2023, the Guns'n'Roses took to the stage in Bern. Axl Rose sang his way through the band's repertoire for a whole two hours. Slash with his top hat showed off his best guitar solos. The fans were thrilled. Back then, nobody would have thought that artificial intelligence could ever outshine a band like that.

Now it's different. Because a song on Tiktok is currently going through the roof - the so-called "Thong Song" by American pop singer Sisqo has been reinterpreted with AI in a gospel version. The song has hundreds of millions of views.

You would never have thought that an AI song could become such a hit. Critics say that AI will never completely replace musicians. After all, AI cannot stand on a stage and inspire thousands of fans. Even the phrase "close enough to touch" will probably never be used for an AI song.

Music thrives on imperfections

One person who is also not afraid of being replaced by AI is the global star and songwriter Charlie Puth. His hits such as "See you again" are world-famous. In a short video on Tiktok back in October, the musician explains why he doesn't believe that AI will ever take over the music industry.

He says: "Music created by humans thrives on imperfections and that's what makes it so special." Music generated by AI, on the other hand, is too perfect. The drums sound boring and flat, says the musician. For example, there is a mistake in the Beatles' song "Hey Jude". "Paul McCartney says 'oh F****** Hell' because he plays the wrong chord at 2 minutes 58 seconds," says Puth.

There are also imperfections with Sting. He sat on the piano for the intro to "Roxanne". That is clearly audible.

"I'm not panicking that AI will replace us"

Artificial intelligence is no longer a topic for the future in the music industry - it's here to stay. Zurich-based music producer Pele Loriano, who co-produced "The Code" by Nemo, also says this when asked by blue News. "I find the development very exciting. I deal with it every day." For him, one thing is clear: "Just like all other industries, the music industry needs to get to grips with AI."

Loriano has already heard a few AI songs. The producer says of "The Song": "It's incredibly good because it evokes emotions. Anything that evokes emotions in people is usually listened to and perceived as good." He remains calm: "I'm not panicking that AI will replace us. I think it can serve as a tool in everyday life." It is crucial that people understand the tools - especially where production has to be fast in the music industry: "Those who have to produce quickly should get to know the programs and learn how to use them. Some are already doing that."

Those who trigger emotions have a chance of becoming a hit

And what ultimately makes a hit - with or without AI? "A hit is a hit if it's a hit, as we say in the music industry," says Loriano. For him, it needs moments of surprise and emotion above all: "Whenever something is surprising or makes people feel something, it has hit potential. I think this AI song has that." His bottom line: "At the end of the day, it's always the emotions that count in music. And if you can trigger emotions in any way, people will listen to it."

Loriano believes that AI will not replace people live either. On the contrary: "I find it exciting that Japan and Korea, which are far ahead in terms of technology, still rely on CDs and concerts. Fanboom is still an important part of music culture there." And further: "I think a concert experience is an irreplaceable thing," says Loriano. He draws a comparison to the movie world: "I compare it to streaming services, but there are still people who go to the movies."