At first, fans had to be patient on the portals, later most of them were left empty-handed. All 17 Oasis concerts are already sold out.

Ticket sales for the comeback tour of British Britpop band Oasis have electrified millions of fans and left many disappointed. Tickets for the 17 concerts in the UK and Ireland sold out after around ten hours on Saturday.

Due to the huge rush, Oasis fans had to deal with overloaded sales portals and wait for hours in virtual queues. Some of them complained that the prices for tickets had suddenly doubled at the end of their waiting time.

Tickets for the gigs in the UK and Ireland in July and August 2025 are now sold out, the band announced on Saturday evening. Oasis announced the initial 17 concerts of their comeback tour on Tuesday after 15 years apart. Performances outside of Europe are also planned for later in the year.

A test of patience for fans

Even before tickets went on sale in the UK at 09:00, an error message appeared on the website of the Manchester-based ticket sales service SJM Concert. Fans only saw the request "Please stay with us". In Ireland, where sales started an hour earlier, the Ticketmaster platform also asked fans to be patient. Other pre-sale websites were also temporarily unavailable.

Fans in both countries reported an hours-long battle for tickets on the official online portals. Some of them were in for a nasty surprise when, after a long wait, they discovered shortly before completing their purchase that the ticket price had more than doubled due to the high demand.

Changing ticket prices

"That feeling when you stand in line for four hours and then realize that the price of a ticket has gone from 148 pounds to 355 pounds," commented one user on the online service X. "How is that not illegal?".

Other fans were turned away after waiting for hours without explanation, like a journalist from the AFP news agency who had to rejoin the queue behind almost 200,000 customers shortly before completing his ticket purchase.

"Unfortunately, Oasis have already split up again while you were waiting," joked one user on X. "Can't we just go back to the old days of queuing outside the record store or venue to buy tickets?" wrote another.

Warning against counterfeits

On Saturday, the band itself warned on the online service X against the purchase of counterfeit tickets and the purchase of tickets on unlicensed platforms. These would be declared invalid. Some fans had already scored tickets in an official pre-sale on Friday following a draw. Some of the tickets were then immediately offered online for fantasy prices of up to 6000 pounds (7100 euros). Officially, the price range for Oasis concert tickets is between 75 and a good 500 pounds.

The concerts now announced are the first since the brothers and band co-founders Noel and Liam Gallagher, known for their quarrels, fell out in 2009. Oasis were founded in Manchester in 1991 and are regarded as co-founders of the Britpop era; their records with hits such as "Wonderwall" and "Don't Look Back In Anger" sold millions of copies.

