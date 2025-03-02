"If you don't want to win, you don't need to go to the ESC": Stefan Raab. Image: RTL / Raab Entertainment / Willi Weber

15 years after Lena Meyer-Landrut, Stefan Raab wants to bring Germany another ESC victory. As of yesterday, it is clear who will take on the mission: the sibling duo Abor & Tynna. Criticism is already raining down across the country.

A duo from Vienna takes on the mission with the 58-year-old entertainer. Abor & Tynna from Vienna sing in German - and tempt Raab to make a bold statement.

"If you could still bet on ESC songs in Germany, I would put all my money on this song winning," says Raab. Show more

"The ESC 2025 is a matter for the boss!" With these self-confident words, Stefan Raab announced in October 2024 that he wanted to take the fate of the German participants in the Eurovision Song Contest, or ESC for short, back into his own hands.

It should be nothing less than the third German ESC victory after Nicole in 1982 ("Ein bisschen Frieden") and Lena Meyer-Landrut in 2010 ("Satellite") - at least if the 58-year-old entertainer, who has returned from early retirement, has his lofty dreams.

It was announced yesterday evening: the sibling duo Abor & Tynna from Vienna will be competing for Germany at this year's ESC in Basel with the song "Baller".

Raab wanted Tynna to smash a cello on stage

The two siblings come from a musical family in Vienna. Their father, a cellist with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, shaped their careers - they played classical instruments from an early age.

The sibling duo Abor & Tynna from Vienna will be competing for Germany at this year's ESC in Basel with the song "Baller". Image: RTL

"Baller" doesn't sound anything like Mozart or Beethoven, however, but is a mixture of pop, hip-hop and electronics.

Sister Tynna sings, brother Abor plays the cello. During her performance at the preliminary round, Tynna smashed the venerable instrument on stage as a gimmick.

She revealed that the idea came from the boss himself. And even then it became clear: Momoll, Stefan Raab is so yesterday.

Apart from that, the song is nice and catchy, but unfortunately never really gets off the ground - and is therefore not really well received: "Raab just can't do it any more!" grumbles "Bild", while "TV-Spielfilm" is sure that Europe will once again laugh itself to death over the German ESC entry.

The feedback on social media is not much better: "Rarely heard such a bad performance. Not a note hit, my ears hurt," writes one user.

One woman criticized: "The song is mega bad and the singer sounds like me in a karaoke bar at three in the morning." Meanwhile, a user on Tiktok acts as a clairvoyant: "This will be last place ... once again".

Raab: "I'll bet all my money that the song will win"

Of course, loudmouth Stefan Raab sees everything much, much rosier: "If you could still bet on ESC songs in Germany, I'd put all my money on this song winning."

Shortly before the end of yesterday's German ESC preliminary round, the entertainer placed himself in a suit and tie between Abor & Tynna.

"If you don't want to win, you don't need to go there," he made it clear to the sibling duo what his personal commitment to the ESC was all about, only to immediately follow up: "Or am I just overrunning you with my opinion?"

The question remains, who rolled over when?

As with Raab's television comeback during the lost boxing match against Regina Halmich in September 2024 and his unspeakable crash visits to some RTL live shows a few weeks ago, the former jack-of-all-trades is now also proving his worth in the German ESC preliminary round:

Stefan Raab got stuck in his multimedia development at least ten years ago.

Or as "Bild" writes: "Now it's clear: once again, we won't win a flower pot!"

Or to stick with the language of the ESC: "Allemagne Zero Points", "Germany zero points."

