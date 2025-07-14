What does it sound like when pop star Alvaro Soler spontaneously wants to compose a summer hit with the recorder? What does it do to him to leave his one-year-old daughter at home? Answers can be found in the videos.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alvaro Soler performed at Moon&Stars in Locarno on Sunday evening.

In an interview with blue News, he gives an insight into his family life on tour.

The 34-year-old also tries to spontaneously compose a summer hit with his recorder. Show more

With his mix of Latin American rhythms, catchy melodies and positive energy, Alvaro Soler is one of the most successful artists in the German-speaking world. In Locarno, he proved why at the Moon&Stars Festival on Sunday evening.

With summer hits such as "El mismo sol", "Sofia" and "La Cintura", the Spanish-German singer managed to get even the most motion-shy visitors dancing.

Before his performance on the Piazza Grande, blue News host Bettina Bestgen caught up with the pop star for a chat. What does a bad school grade have to do with Alvaro Soler's recorder skills? And what does it sound like when he spontaneously creates a summer hit with it? Find out in the video below.

"Being separated from my daughter is super hard"

However, life on tour also has its downsides. The singer and his wife became parents a year ago. When he travels to concerts now, it always means leaving his family behind.

"Being away from my daughter is super hard," says the 34-year-old. Find out how he deals with it and what he thinks of the city of Locarno in the video above.

