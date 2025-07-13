20.19

With his mix of Latin American rhythms, catchy melodies and positive energy, Alvaro Soler is one of the most successful artists in the German-speaking world. In Locarno, he proves once again why this is the case.

There was hardly a hip to be seen that wasn't at least swaying to the beat. And you can bet that some of the owners of these hips would otherwise claim to be a dance grouch.