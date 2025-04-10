Over and out for today: people stream out of the tent stage. A few will have a drink after Amy Macdonald's concert, but it's time to go back to bed. After all, tomorrow is the next highlight on the program at Zermatt Unplugged: MIKA.
We're calling it a night, but we'll be back in Zermatt for you tomorrow.
Amy Macdonald wows the sold-out tent stage
"Hello Zermatt": Amy Macdonald greeted a cheering crowd in the sold-out tent stage. "The people are in the mood," says our reporter and they get goosebumps from the Scottish singer-songwriter.
Are you team ski or après-ski?
Just ski, après-ski after ski or straight into the après-ski? Tastes differ - at least in Zermatt.
Calm before the storm
The highlight of Zermatt Unplugged tonight is Amy Macdonald's performance. Before her concert on the tent stage, Tay Oskee "heats up" the crowds in the "Taste Village" with his melodic indie folk songs ...
Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm
While Tay Oskee plays music in the evening sun on the open-air stage in the "Taste Village" ...
Image: blue News
... preparations are underway for Amy Macdonald's performance.
Image: blue News
Four top five albums, millions of records sold and world tours - Amy Macdonald's "This Is The Life" made chart history.
Image: KEYSTONE/DPA/Hendrik Schmidt
Here at the "Zeltbühne", the Scottish singer-songwriter celebrates her comeback after her musical break.
Image: blue News
The tickets are gone: 2200 visitors experience Amy Macdonald live.
Image: blue News
Line-up on Thursday evening
Tonight, Cara Rose, Calexico and James Vincent McMorrow play to a sold-out crowd. For British singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald, it's her first concert after a long break.