Zermatt Unplugged 2025 - Mood pictures In the midst of the majestic mountain world around the Matterhorn, Zermatt is transformed into a large open-air stage over five days. Image: blue News / kornflex Unplugged shows by major international acts and promising young talents. Image: blue News / kornflex The Zermatt Unplugged acoustic music festival has become an integral part of the European music scene. The first edition took place in 2007. Image: blue News / kornflex Last year, the festival attracted around 30,000 visitors. They were spread across stages in village squares, hotels, mountain restaurants and ski resorts. Image: blue News / kornflex More than 120 concerts on 17 different stages offer a very special musical experience - spread across the entire village and right up the mountain. Image: blue News / kornflex

From April 8 to 12, picturesque Zermatt will be transformed into an acoustic music paradise when the Zermatt Unplugged Festival once again attracts thousands of visitors to the Swiss Alps.

Over 120 concerts will be held on 17 stages, spread throughout the village and on the mountain.

This year's line-up includes stars such as Clueso, Samy Deluxe, Gigi Perez, Paris Paloma, Amy Macdonald and more.

