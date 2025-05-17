  1. Residential Customers
Alarm before mega show An important figure has suddenly disappeared before the ESC final

Sven Ziegler

17.5.2025

Everyone is ready for the ESC 2025 in Basel. Everyone? No, one figure is missing for the big showdown of all things.

17.05.2025, 16:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will take place in Basel on Saturday.
  • This week of all weeks, the mascot Lumo disappears without a trace.
  • Where is the mascot?
Show more

The mascot Lumo is hardly ever seen in Basel during the week of the Eurovision Song Contest. While it was omnipresent in the weeks leading up to the ESC, it has now disappeared.

blue News has therefore set out in search of the popular mascot. Watch the video to find out whether reporter Yannik Tschan was successful.

