Singer Anastacia had to cancel a concert in Freiburg, Germany, for health reasons. (archive photo)

Anastacia was supposed to perform in Freiburg im Breisgau on Sunday evening. A few hours before the concert, however, she had to cancel her performance. In a statement, she apologizes to her fans.

The US singer Anastacia (55) had to cancel a concert planned for Sunday evening at short notice before the start of the performance. She was actually due to take to the stage at the Zelt Musik Festival in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany, at 8pm.

The reason for the cancellation was health reasons, as the pop star announced in a statement. "I was advised by the doctors not to perform. I was so looking forward to performing and hope that I can come back soon."

Her team is working on finding a new date. "So please keep your eyes open for news in the next few days. Sorry again and I hope to see you all soon!" According to the organizers, all tickets remain valid.

Fans wish Anastacia a speedy recovery

Details about her illness initially remained unclear. It is not yet known when Anastacia will be back on stage. Her next concert is scheduled for tomorrow, August 6, in Palma de Mallorca.

Fans are very worried about the 55-year-old musician after her concert was canceled at short notice. "Take care Queen. We love you so much. The most important thing is you and your health," wrote one follower under Anastacia's statement on Instagram.

And another fan also sent get well wishes: "Take care and rest. Get well soon and everything else will come in time. We feel for you."

