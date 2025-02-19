Andrea Berg and DJ Bobo not only share a seat on the tour bus, they have also performed together on stage. This picture of the duo was taken in 2022. Image: IMAGO/Future Image

Andrea Berg is currently touring Germany, Austria and Switzerland in a luxury bus. The singer shares the space on the bus with her husband Uli Ferber and DJ Bobo, who worked on her stage show.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Andrea Berg is currently on tour and is playing 21 concerts in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The 58-year-old singer is traveling from city to city in a luxury bus.

Berg has now revealed who she is sharing the seat with: In addition to her husband Uli Ferber, René Baumann alias DJ Bobo also sleeps on the tour bus. Show more

Pop singer Andrea Berg is not sleeping in hotels during her current tour. Instead, the 58-year-old will be traveling through Germany, Austria and Switzerland in a luxurious nightliner bus over the next few weeks.

In the past, she used to travel to the next hotel in a van after a performance, Andrea Berg tells Bild: "I have to pee after an hour at the latest. That means I have to get out somewhere at a rest stop or in the parking lot in the freezing cold night."

She continues: "Then we arrived at the hotel at three or four in the morning, had to unpack our suitcases and pack them again the next evening."

Andrea Berg gives an insight into her bus flat share

Later, Andrea Berg reveals the people she shares her space with on the tour bus: In addition to her husband Uli Ferber, René Baumann aka DJ Bobo also sleeps in it.

The Swiss Eurodance star has been part of the Berg team for several years. The 57-year-old has also developed the stage show for the current "Party, Hits, Emotions" tour.

"DJ Bobo is one of the most important men in my life," says Berg in an interview with RTL. And as such, he not only takes care of the show, but also the singer's physical well-being.

"While I'm still at the photo shoot after the concert, Uli and René are already preparing a nice snack. There's a nice glass of red wine and we simply discuss what's still on everyone's mind," says Andrea Berg, giving an insight into life in the bus flat share.

According to "Bild", the mobile tour hotel from landlord "Beat the Street" is 14 meters long, weighs 26 tons and has 507 hp under the hood.

