Pop singer Andrea Berg is not sleeping in hotels during her current tour. Instead, the 58-year-old will be traveling through Germany, Austria and Switzerland in a luxurious nightliner bus over the next few weeks.
In the past, she used to travel to the next hotel in a van after a performance, Andrea Berg tells Bild: "I have to pee after an hour at the latest. That means I have to get out somewhere at a rest stop or in the parking lot in the freezing cold night."
She continues: "Then we arrived at the hotel at three or four in the morning, had to unpack our suitcases and pack them again the next evening."
Andrea Berg gives an insight into her bus flat share
Later, Andrea Berg reveals the people she shares her space with on the tour bus: In addition to her husband Uli Ferber, René Baumann aka DJ Bobo also sleeps in it.
The Swiss Eurodance star has been part of the Berg team for several years. The 57-year-old has also developed the stage show for the current "Party, Hits, Emotions" tour.
"DJ Bobo is one of the most important men in my life," says Berg in an interview with RTL. And as such, he not only takes care of the show, but also the singer's physical well-being.
"While I'm still at the photo shoot after the concert, Uli and René are already preparing a nice snack. There's a nice glass of red wine and we simply discuss what's still on everyone's mind," says Andrea Berg, giving an insight into life in the bus flat share.
According to "Bild", the mobile tour hotel from landlord "Beat the Street" is 14 meters long, weighs 26 tons and has 507 hp under the hood.