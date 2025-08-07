Austrian folk musician Andreas Gabalier is in trouble over his property on Lake Wörthersee. zVg

Austrian pop singer Andreas Gabalier is in dispute with the authorities over his expensive penthouse apartment on Lake Wörthersee. The luxury property is even threatened with demolition.

The property was approved for tourist purposes, but is used as a second home and is currently off-limits.

If permission is not granted by April 2025, the property could be demolished as the requirements for tourist use have not yet been met. Show more

Austrian pop star and hit singer Andreas Gabalier (40, "Hulapalu") is in trouble because of his expensive apartment.

His luxurious penthouse in Velden am Wörthersee is at the center of a dispute with the Austrian authorities. The property, which offers a breathtaking view of the lake, is currently off-limits. The reason?

The building, which was constructed in 2016 by entrepreneur Wolfgang Schmalzl, was originally planned for tourism purposes but is being used as a second home. This led to the municipality calling in the authorities, reports "Schlager.de".

The building has been under review since 2021 and the provincial administrative court has classified it as an illegal building. This means that Gabalier and the other owners cannot use their apartments. If a permit for tourist use is not obtained by April 30, 2025, the building could even be demolished.

Challenges for the owners

The owners, including Gabalier, are determined to prevent the demolition. However, without an official hotel structure that includes a reception and uniform rental, it is unlikely that they will receive the necessary approval. Velden's mayor Ferdinand Vouk has made it clear that no exceptions will be made for luxury second homes. The building must be clearly recognizable as a hotel or guesthouse in order to be approved.

A subsequent conversion to meet the requirements could prove difficult. Even the original building project would not have received approval according to today's standards. A final decision on how to proceed with Andreas Gabalier's penthouse and the other apartments is expected in the coming weeks.

