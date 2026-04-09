The Canadian two-man band Angine de Poitrine is going viral: their songs are becoming memes - and video views are exploding. PR

Two anonymous musicians from Québec, bizarre costumes and unwieldy math rock: Angine de Poitrine are actually anything but suitable for the masses - and yet they are going viral. A hype that surprises even music stars.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The anonymous Canadian duo Angine de Poitrine are creating viral hype worldwide with their experimental math rock, eye-catching costumes and enigmatic staging.

This was triggered by a concert video that spread rapidly online and earned the band a growing international fan base despite their unwieldy, unconventional sound.

Even prominent musicians such as Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl are enthusiastic, while the band remains anonymous and consistently retains its mystical aura. Show more

Angine de Poitrine have triggered a hype among music fans with their unconventional sound - even though hardly anything is known about the band.

The two Canadians remain anonymous: they are the Banksys of the music scene. Their sound is anything but run-of-the-mill mainstream. Instead of catchy radio hits, they deliver unwieldy math rock - complex, experimental and anything but light fare.

Their look is also striking: a mix of harlequin and carnival costumes made of papier-mâché - more likely to be found in a museum of experimental fashion than on stage.

One Canadian fan aptly summarized the hype surrounding the two mysterious musicians on their Instagram page:

"If you had described this band to me a month ago - two Quebecers facing each other, playing instrumental, microtonal, off-kilter loops, in carnival costumes that look like they were designed by Montessori kids on drugs - I would have said, 'No thanks, none of that.' But now it feels like the future of music par excellence. Every track has a completely crazy groove - one crazier than the next."

The fans are going crazy: A look at the band's social media account. Instagram

Who are Angine de Poitrine?

Angine de Poitrine is an anonymous artistic project. Speculation regarding the identity of its members is not confirmed and "not supported by the band", according to the homepage.

What is known: Angine de Poitrine comes from the Canadian town of Saguenay in Québec and consists of two members who call themselves Khn de Poitrine (guitar) and Klek de Poitrine (drums) - they also refer to themselves as the "Poitrine Brothers". As "space-time travelers", they are on the road to "marvel at hot dogs, pyramids and rock music in all its glorious excess".

What is also known is that the duo Angine de Poitrine has been active since 2019, after the two anonymous Poitrine Brothers had previously played music together as part of various projects.

In summer 2024, they released their debut album "Vol. 1" via the label Les Cassettes Magique. This was followed at the beginning of April by the self-distributed second album "Vol. II", accompanied by an incredible amount of hype in the months beforehand.

In February, Seattle radio station KEXP posted a clip of the band's half-hour performance online, which had been recorded shortly beforehand at the "Trans Musicales" festival in Rennes, France. The concert video immediately went viral, and since then the hype surrounding the band has continued to spread.

What kind of music do they make?

Microtonal dada-pythagorean-cubist rock orchestra" - that's how the band describes their music. Apt, but difficult to grasp: Their sound defies any clear categorization and does not fit into any classic genre pigeonhole

Their sound can best be categorized as alternative rock, sometimes also as math rock. Behind this is an experimental style with complex rhythms and unusual time signatures. Catchy hooks are not the focus - structure, precision and musical complexity dominate, far removed from classic pop patterns.

For ears accustomed to catchy, mainstream radio-friendly pop music, this sound is likely to be challenging.

Who are her fans? Among them is a music celebrity

The Canadians now have a worldwide fan base, as a look at their homepage shows. One of their most famous is definitely Dave Grohl - frontman of the Foo Fighters.

In a recent interview with Logan Kelly ("Logan Sounds Off"), Dave Grohl enthused: "I have to put this right - a friend sent me this yesterday and it completely blew me away."

Where can I see them live?

Angine de Poitrine, who are now embarking on a world tour (on this world of ours), are of course also benefiting from the huge attention that has long since spread beyond the borders of the alternative rock music scene.

But - no Swiss dates have been announced yet. However, they will be playing four dates in Germany in September and October. They will be on stage in Cologne, Berlin, Hamburg and Heidelberg.

But nobody should hope to find out much more about the band there. During live performances, Khn and Klek only communicate via strange ritualized gestures. Between songs, they like to form a triangle with their hands above their heads. They never speak.

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