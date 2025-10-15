"Switzerland is my cultural home": star violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter. Julia Wesely / DG

Anne-Sophie Mutter returns to the Tonhalle Zurich with a freshly adjusted violin and great passion. In an interview with blue News, the star violinist talks about her parallels with Roger Federer, the unifying power of music - and about Switzerland as her cultural home.

Carlotta Henggeler

The star violinist sees music as a space for encounters, reconciliation and cultural remembrance - especially in times of crisis.

"Music is a space in which we as listeners become more emotionally permeable for a moment - more open, more receptive," says Anne-Sophie Mutter. Show more

Ms. Mutter, top athletes often have parts of their bodies insured. Is there anything like that in your industry - artists who have their hands or arms insured, for example?

Anne-Sophie Mutter: (laughs) Good question! Maybe an arm?

Have you insured your arms?

No, I haven't insured anything.

Your arms and hands are your most valuable assets. Can you insure them at all?

I think so. But it was never necessary for me. I see it as fateful. If it should happen to me at some point, then I can look back on almost 50 years of concert activity - and be happy about it. Let's just hope that I'll still be fit and healthy on stage at the Tonhalle for a long time to come.

And your favorite violin - is it insured?

It is, against all sorts of things. It's doing great! It's just been to the violin maker who adjusted the sound - now it's ready to fly again, ready to take off.

That's a good thing. This week you are performing together with Yefim Bronfman and Pablo Ferrández at the Zurich Tonhalle. What does this interplay between Beethoven and Tchaikovsky mean to you?

These two works really are the crown jewels of the repertoire. The Beethoven Trio, which he dedicated to his patron Archduke Rudolf, is a particularly personal work. It shows Beethoven from an unusually tender and loving side - contemplative, lyrical and full of warmth. Here we encounter not the combative do-gooder, but the sensitive friend.

Tchaikovsky's trio is also deeply biographical. It was composed after the death of his mentor Anton Rubinstein - a furious, almost 50-minute triple concerto that combines everything we know from Tchaikovsky's great works. And at the end it becomes quiet, almost like a musical farewell - melancholy, touching and full of depth.

What would you like the audience to take home with them after the concert?

Music reaches us all - regardless of origin or time. In its diversity and depth, it reflects humanity. Our worries, fears, wishes and dreams have been the same for thousands of years - and music reminds us that we have more in common than divides us.

For me, Beethoven is an example of reconciliation - especially now, when we hope that all the hostages in Israel and Gaza will be released and perhaps a path to peace will open up. Music can be such a space of encounter in which people share memories and create new ones.

I'm thinking of David Oistrach's concert in Basel or my first performance with Paul Sacher in the Tonhalle in 1986 - moments that remain. Music connects people, it creates cultural memories - and thus contributes to peace and the cohesion of a society.

You were a young talent. One of your first patrons was the Swiss Aida Stucki. Is it fair to say that you owe your career - to some extent - to Switzerland?

I find the word career difficult - in a profession that is so unpredictable. I was simply very lucky to be able to make my passion my life's work. I owe this to Aida Stucki, who took me into her master class in Winterthur when I was ten.

Switzerland is my cultural home. I spent large parts of my youth here - a formative time, not least because of Aida Stucki.

I later met Paul Sacher, who aroused my curiosity for contemporary music and visual art. Works by Picasso, Klee and Miró hung in his house - it was there that I understood how important the dialog between the arts is.

You once said that music is a space for encounters. Is it also a bridge to peace?

Music is a space in which we as listeners become more emotionally permeable for a moment - more open, more receptive. I feel that especially at charity concerts.

We are currently planning a concert in Hamburg in June for Welthungerhilfe. I love events like this: when people from completely different walks of life come together to passionately support a good cause - it's deeply moving.

For this moment, we all become a little more open to each other - and perhaps also more courageous to look where we would otherwise prefer to look away.

You are a big Roger Federer fan. Do you see parallels between him and yourself?

There are many. As an individual athlete, Federer is someone who has to be at peace with himself - with his memories, fears and daily form. His profession requires enormous discipline because he is not supported by the team, but has to support himself - in a balance between self-criticism and understanding.

A musician's profession is also deeply athletic. The way Federer played was very artistic - creative, willing to take risks, full of enthusiasm. I always admired that about him. Despite his discipline, he retained this joy in the moment - and the great emotionality with which he won with the utmost fairness.

I also think it's remarkable that he showed his emotions when he didn't win. That takes courage - and it makes you grow. Failure is not the end, but a step in the learning process. You can only learn from what you have not yet achieved - both as a person and in your career.

And perhaps you will become a better person as a result - more understanding, more reserved. The art of listening is something particularly important in music anyway.

Do you also spend so many hours practising the violin - in the same way that Federer once spent hours practising his racquet?

Absolutely. Federer didn't just play tennis - he integrated many other sports and practiced other movement patterns. And it's the same for us musicians: we don't just practise our instruments.

There is also the issue of mental health. In contrast to musicians, athletes often have experts at their side to help them. In performance-oriented professions - such as music - there is unfortunately still too little support. Many young people despair of this pressure situation.

Practicing the violin is ultimately only a small part of what else needs to be trained - physically, mentally and emotionally. All of this is necessary in order to be truly present and focused on stage. The actual training on and with the instrument is often only a comparatively small part of it.

In addition to your impressive career on the world's great stages, you have also been involved with your own foundation for many years. What does this commitment mean to you?

Very much. My foundation has been with me for three decades now - it supports young string players all over the world. This work takes up a lot of my time, but it is a matter close to my heart and an essential part of my life. I have grown very fond of many of the young musicians over the years. The relationship is almost familial. I accompany them on their journey, see how they grow, how they develop - that is incredibly enriching.

The life of an artist - like that of a sportsperson - is multi-layered anyway. What the audience experiences on stage in the evening is only a tiny part of a much larger universe.

In classical music, you hear less often about canceled tours than in the pop world. Is this also a problem in the world of classical music?

We also have such cases - sometimes due to illness, sometimes due to exhaustion. Artists are fragile individuals. Martha Argerich has also had phases where she hasn't given any concerts. That's just part of it.

I don't notice that it's becoming more frequent. In the end, a lot of it is also luck - just like in sport. There are fantastic talents and then something happens that changes everything. Juan Martín del Potro, for example, had a serious wrist injury and never really got back on his feet. That's bad luck.

Mental health is a big issue. How do you deal with it?

I dealt with it early on. I started meditating as a teenager - inspired by musicians like Yehudi Menuhin and Herbert von Karajan. I later realized how important the topic is. Mental health is something you should talk about. And if you need help, you should get it - that's what I do when necessary.

Your colleague David Garrett is known for his crossover projects. What do you think of that?

The garden of music is very large - everyone should do what their passion drives them to do. There is an audience for Schnittke and Widmann as well as for Hans Zimmer's film music.

Is there a ritual when you perform in Zurich?

Yes, I go straight to Sprüngli - and order the Truffes du Jour.

You have worked with many great conductors - Herbert von Karajan was one of them. Are there any dreams you still want to fulfill?

I am a passionate dreamer - and many of my dreams have actually come true. Working with John Williams was one such dream. The great master even wrote me a waltz, which will be premiered at the Strauss Gala in Vienna on October 25.

But there are always new dreams: I have been working with Iranian women composers for some time now. I recently recorded a fabulous work dedicated to me, "Likoo", a kind of funeral dirge by Aftab Darvishi. And I am eagerly awaiting the completion of a score for a triple concerto by Golfam Khayam, which I will premiere with two of my scholarship holders with Iranian roots. I am lucky that many of my dreams have come true.

