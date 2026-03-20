Beatrice Egli with presenter Stefan Mross in the hit show "Immer wieder sonntags". IMAGO/HOFER

ARD is ending the show "Immer wieder sonntags". The reasons given are the tight financial situation and a strategic reorientation - in future, money is to flow into new entertainment formats.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you ARD is discontinuing the hit show "Immer wieder sonntags" after the 2026 season for financial and strategic reasons.

In future, parts of the budget will be invested in new digital entertainment formats.

The show, which has been successful for around 30 years, was recently overshadowed by controversy surrounding presenter Stefan Mross. Show more

ARD is ending the cult hit show "Immer wieder sonntags" after the 2026 season. The public broadcaster justified the end with cost-cutting measures. The money is to be saved on the one hand and invested in the development of new digital entertainment formats on the other. In addition, ARD and the regional ARD broadcaster SWR want to focus on a younger and newer audience.

The show has been running for around 30 years and is one of the most popular folk music shows in Germany - over one million viewers tune in regularly.

The last live editions of "Immer wieder sonntags" will be produced this year and will go on air from May 31. For the grand finale, there will also be an extra edition on September 6 and a best-of show on September 13.

"The discontinuation of 'Immer wieder sonntags' is a painful decision, which we have weighed up very carefully and which is not easy for us in view of its great success," said SWR program director Clemens Bratzler in a statement.

Presenter Mross was already under pressure before

The 50-year-old presenter Stefan Mross has hosted the show since 2005. In recent years, however, he has repeatedly come under pressure. In spring 2023, SWR examined whether Mross should be replaced after he was involved in a brawl in a hotel.

There was also criticism in 2022 when Mross asked a girl on the show: "What's so special about riding a (M)steed?" SWR explained at the time that the statement was spontaneous and not meant to be offensive.

However, the pop star also made emotional headlines around the show, which moved many fans. Last year, for example, his first wife, Stefanie Hertel (46), stood in for him after his mother died. In the following edition of "Immer wieder sonntags", Mross sang a moving song in memory of her.

Fainting spell due to currywurst

Over the years, the 50-year-old not only hosted the show, but often sang himself or slipped into comic roles such as the French top chef "Maître Stephane" or the Italian magician "Stefano Mrossini" - much to the delight of the audience.

For years, the show also featured cooking - until an incident in 2014, when Mross tried a very spicy currywurst sauce and suffered a fainting spell. Emergency services took him to hospital. The sausage test was part of the show's "Challenge for Stefan" segment.

After the incident, an SWR spokeswoman promised that the presenter would no longer be given tasks involving food and drink tasting. Viewers appreciated the fact that Mross was always taking on new tasks, the spokesperson said at the time.

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