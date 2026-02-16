Dog camera warns her: Arrest warrant wife spots burglar According to the police, Nina Anhan discovered the perpetrators in the act and alerted the officers. (archive picture) Image: dpa Among other things, the thieves stole jewelry from the home of rapper Haftbefehl and his wife Nina Anhan. (archive picture) Image: dpa Dog camera warns her: Arrest warrant wife spots burglar According to the police, Nina Anhan discovered the perpetrators in the act and alerted the officers. (archive picture) Image: dpa Among other things, the thieves stole jewelry from the home of rapper Haftbefehl and his wife Nina Anhan. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Several burglars break into rapper Haftbefehl's house - but they are caught by his wife. What a dog camera has to do with it and what the police say about the incident.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several perpetrators broke into the house of rapper Haftbefehl via a patio door.

They were discovered by his wife Nina, but were able to flee with jewelry worth several thousand euros despite police intervention.

Anhan was warned by a dog camera in the kitchen, alerted the police and was relieved that nothing had happened to her and her children despite the shock. Show more

Rapper Haftbefehl sings about street criminals and violence, drug dealers and the fight for survival - now the house in which he lives with his wife Nina Anhan and their family has itself become the target of burglars.

Anhan discovered the dark-clad perpetrators in the act during their evening raid, said a police spokesman.

The strangers pried open a patio door to get into the family home in the Böblingen district of Baden-Württemberg. They then entered and searched the ground floor and second floor, according to the police. When Anhan came home, she could still see the strangers and alerted the officers.

They arrived and surrounded the house. A police helicopter was also deployed. But it was too late: the burglars were able to escape with their loot.

"We are still in deep shock"

"I caught four or five men in the act and I am incredibly relieved and grateful that nothing happened to my children or me," Anhan told Bild after the crime. "The shock is still deep within us."

She is especially grateful to her dog camera: the device in the kitchen, which can be used to monitor dogs in real time, warned her immediately that someone was moving around in the house. "It was the only way I could catch the perpetrators at all," said Anhan.

Thousands of euros taken

According to the police, the burglars stole jewelry worth several thousand euros last Thursday evening. It is unclear how much property damage was caused. The "Stuttgarter Nachrichten" and the "Stuttgarter Zeitung" had previously reported on the robbery.

Haftbefehl, whose real name is Aykut Anhan, is currently regarded as the biggest star in the German rap scene. In October 2025, the Netflix documentary "Babo - The Haftbefehl Story" was released and became a streaming hit.

The documentary shows his life, his rise as a musician through to his mental health problems and his drug addiction, which almost cost him his life. Haftbefehl and Anhan have two children together.

It also affected other celebrities

The latest case is one in a series of break-ins in which the homes of well-known personalities have been targeted. At the end of January, rapper Samra, whose real name is Hussein Akkouche, was hit. Burglars are said to have ransacked cupboards in his apartment in Berlin, among other things.

Details of the alleged loot are not known, but Samra offered a reward of 30,000 euros in a post on his Instagram channel, which is followed by 1.5 million people. "No matter how safe you feel, today we were shown you are not," he said in a video.

The robbery of former Formula 1 manager Willi Weber in December also made headlines. Three men broke into the Stuttgart villa of the long-time manager of Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher, tied him, his wife and a housekeeper up, broke open safes and stole money and jewelry, according to Weber. There is still no trace of the perpetrators.

The case of the reality TV family Geiss in Saint-Tropez is different: six months after the robbery at their luxury home, three suspects were arrested in January.

National football player Niclas Füllkrug was also a victim of burglars: At his new place of residence in Milan, they stole watches and jewelry worth around 500,000 euros from his hotel room.

