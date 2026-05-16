Saturday May 16, 2026, 3.14 pm

The Swedish participant in the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), Felicia, suffered a circulatory collapse after the dress rehearsal on Saturday night. This was reported by the newspaper "Aftonbladet", citing the head of the Swedish ESC team, Lotta Furebäck.

The radio station SVT told the German Press Agency that the singer had suffered a drop in blood pressure in her dressing room after the rehearsal. The reason for this was that Felicia was dehydrated - she had not drunk or eaten enough during the day.

Felicia during the dress rehearsal the day before the ESC final. KEYSTONE

In a statement obtained by dpa, the singer wrote that it was "incredibly hot" in the so-called green room and that she had become increasingly dizzy there. She later received "great help" from the medical staff on site. She slept well, drank and ate a lot. "Now I'm super ready for the day!" Felicia said in her statement.

Swedish team leader Lotta Furebäck said, according to the SVT statement, that Felicia would not be taking part in the flag parade to open the dress rehearsal due to the incident. The singer was also given permission to change after her performance so that she would not have to sit in her tight costume in the green room for the entire show. According to the press release, Furebäck said that they were also in contact with the Austrian broadcaster ORF regarding the heat in the arena.