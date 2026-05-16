The ESC final in the ticker Australia: Theater at the piano - or a "winner"? +++ Dreamy. Dreamed away?
Valérie Glutz
16.5.2026
The ESC semi-finals are over and the whole of Europe is eagerly awaiting the big final show. Tonight at 9.00 pm it will be revealed who can convince with their show.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The 70th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) will take place in Vienna in 2026 because the Austrian opera singer Johannes Pietsch aka JJ won in Basel in 2025 with "Wasted Love".
- The two semi-finals took place on May 12 and 14, with the final taking place on Saturday, May 16, 2026 from 9 p.m. in the Wiener Stadthalle.
- Switzerland was eliminated in the second semi-final.
- blue News tickers Europe's XXL music party live for you.
The finalists
- Czech Republic: Daniel Zizka with "CROSSROADS"
- Bulgaria: DARA with "Bangaranga"
- Ukraine: LELÉKA with "Ridnym"
- Norway: JONAS LOVV with "YA YA YA"
- Australia: Delta Goodrem with "Eclipse"
- Romania: Alexandra Căpitănescu with "Choke Me"
- Malta: AIDAN with "Bella"
- Cyprus: Cyprus: Antigoni with "JALLA"
- Albania: Alis with "Nân"
- Denmark: Søren Torpegaard Lund with "Før Vi Går Hjem"
- Belgium: ESSYLA with "Dancing on the Ice"
- Finland: Linda Lampenius x Pete Parkkonen with "Liekinheitin"
- Greece: Akylas with "Ferto"
- Israel: Noam Bettan with "Michelle"
- Coratia: LELEK with "Andromeda"
- Lithuania: Lion Ceccah with "Sólo Quiero Más"
- Moldova: Satoshi with "Viva, Moldova!"
- Poland: ALICJA with "Pray"
- Sweden: FELICIA with "My System"
- Serbia: LAVINA with "Kraj Mene"
- Austria: COSMÓ with "Tanzschein"
- Great Britain: LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER with "One, Two, Three"
- France: Monroe with "Regarde !"
- Italy: Sal Da Vinci with "Per Sempre Sì"
- Germany: Sarah Engels with "Fire"
Samuel Walder and Philipp Dahm ticker the ESC final for you.
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Liveticker closed
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22.00 hrs
Rammstein 2.0 - Serbia rocks the stage
Rammstein, is that you? All joking aside, now it's Serbia's turn. And the song has it all. Epic like the Albanian track, but much darker. Well, once again I have to say: not for me!
Fire. Fire! Fire!!! FIRE! FIRE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
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21.55
Australia: Theater at the piano - or a "winner"?
Juheee, my favorite act is here. Delta Goodrem for Australia enchants not only me with her voice, but also the whole hall in Vienna. The people cheer. I have to say: she clearly has the potential to win.
Beautiful voice - beautiful dress. But this theater at the piano! And then this stilt comes out of the piano, which she pushes up.
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21:52
Is that necessary?
And I thought the ESC was about music. But no, digitalization and politics seem to be getting more and more space in the music show. In an interlude, Swarovski stands in an auditorium and rattles off various ESC facts together with a robot. Boring as hell!
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21:48
Dreamy. Dreamed away?
Interesting. I'm not convinced by this song either. Ukraine follows up with an opera ballad number. I thought Schwiez was better with the song "Alice".
Ukraine comes up with such a dreamy, balladic piece and a singer who you could swear you'd seen from afar in some university course. It's a nice piece, but is it enough to win? I say: nope.
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21:44
Poppy but well...
It continues in quick succession. Greece in the familiar Tiger outfit. He also sings in his mother tongue. I welcome it. But the song takes some getting used to. Although Greece is in fourth place in the betting odds. Well, maybe I'm a bit peculiar.
Party number - it gets you going. With a synthy computer sound back into the 80s. A bit of "oriental flavor" - I don't want to be a foodie.
But I wouldn't buy the single now either.
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21:42
Outfit check presenters: Magnifique
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21:39
"For the honor of the Queen" - Albania is up next
An epic start and somehow it doesn't seem to stop with glittery outfits this year. Albania now fills the hall with choral singing. This time, the lyrics of the song are translated with subtitles. The gentleman sings in his mother tongue. That's what makes the ESC so special. Nowadays everyone always has to sing in English.
He does live role-playing in his spare time. For sure!!!
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21:36
In love with Belgium (only the song)
Lucky you! The scribblers are taking turns, and yours truly got Belgium. The song really impressed me in the first semi-final. Danceable, variable, fresh. Tired bones are cracking at the writing desk. Nice!
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9.30 pm
Emotional ballad from Israel - in French?
And immediately afterwards, Israel strikes the first note. What I hadn't noticed until now: He sings in French. That shows you how much time you have for the songs when you have to write all the time.
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21:27
"Dini Sara Engels"
"Dini Sara Engels" is what my better half said in the semi-final when Sara Engels performed. But surely I have nothing to do with her just because I was born there? It's not "min Adolf Hitler" either - I can't help it!!! Without wanting to compare them now.
The show with a lot of fire. So really, Sara is on fire. I don't think the song is that good.
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21:23
Denmark gets going
Søren Torpegaard Lund kicks things off with "Før Vi Går Hjem" - and I really didn't copy-paste the song title!
Like a music video from the 80s, "Thriller" in Scandinavian. Is Denmark actually part of Scandinavia? Never mind. The song is poppy, not bad at all - but I wouldn't buy the single tomorrow either.
Does anyone else buy singles? Never mind.
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21:18
Voting begins
The presenters explain the rules of the game. A change compared to previous years: Voting starts now - even before the performances.
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"Welcome to the biggest music event in the world" - "Servus all together"
And here are the two presenters: Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski. Both in glitter, both dressed in shades of purple and green respectively, and both welcoming the audience.
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21:10
A voice like a lion
Johannes Pietsch, alias JJ, the winner of the last ESC, is performing his winning song. Although I don't like the song, I have to hand it to JJ. The guy has a voice!!!
All countries are now called once and there is a short cheer.
It's almost like Rome, I'm already on the edge of my seat!
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21:03
Sooo beautiful
A little bird brings a paper boat to the ESC - here we go. And how... A symphony orchestra - and last year's winner JJ performs a song. The man can sing, as he proves once again.
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20:55
Countdown to the countdown
Epiney advertises for Sara Engels. Not entirely neutral! Schöneberger interviews a few more studio guests - all mega ESC freaks 😏 Now everyone should write who they love on little pieces of paper. So who wins 😴 5 minutes to go...
I have to say that I like the German ESC song this year. But it reminds me too much of Hänni's ESC song in 2019. Still, I'd be all for Switzerland if we were still in.
You Winkelried!!!
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20:42
A familiar face
Who can still remember this glittering gentleman? I do, because I had the pleasure of meeting him last year in Basel. Back then he told blue News: "I go to the ESC every year and have done so for as long as I can remember." I guess he keeps his word.
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8.37 pm
Sven is back again
Sven Epiney is hosting the ESC for the 18th time. Once again this year, the Swiss presenter will guide the audience through the evening and comment on the show.
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20.34 hrs
A look behind the scenes
This is where the professionals work: Because screenshots in the SRF player are impossible, your reporters will have a lot to patch up tonight and will be working - or rather bungling - by hand.
Keep us in your prayers!!!
😅
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20:26
Attempted bribe - too cheap
Luca Hänni is asked about Veronica Fusaro's exit. He was super surprised. The singer is also there herself: "I'm very proud of it", she says about her performance. Presenter Barbara Schöneberger solicits Swiss votes with the promise to buy "Rolex".
Well, thank you very much, -5 points!
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20:20
Moooooment....
--- why is Schöneberger on SRF???? Wait a minute, I'll have a look at ARD and ORF..... What? The countdown is the same everywhere? With one ratings clown each from Switzerland, Austria and Germany?
Wow! This is getting off to a good start!
And just like two years ago, Luca Hänni has to be there too. Why not Marius Bear or Céline Dion?!
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20:14
The favorites according to the betting odds
There's a lot of betting ahead of the final. At the moment, viewers have these five countries in the top 5: Finland, Australia, Bulgaria, Greece and Israel. (In that order).
The Eurovision anthem always makes me think of the past 😭😭😭😭
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8.11 pm
Deep insights
I'm most looking forward to the "countdown" on TV before the show. It's great that ORF and ARD call it the same as we do!
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20:02
The duo is ready to go
Tonight is the big ESC show. So the final can begin. But who will be hosting the musical evening on blue News? Let me introduce you: Philip Dahm and Samuel Walder.
A few words about us:
"What do I write to you now?" asks my colleague Walder - I think we should publish this far for now. It doesn't get any better than this anyway!
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19.59
Final crew arrives
Samuel Walder and Philipp Dahm ticker the final for you today. We've gathered at the Hardturm and are settling in as best we can.
Because we're "just like you and me", we first have to fix our internet access problems.
😬
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Saturday May 16, 2026, 3.14 pm
Swedish finalist Felicia faints after dress rehearsal
The Swedish participant in the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), Felicia, suffered a circulatory collapse after the dress rehearsal on Saturday night. This was reported by the newspaper "Aftonbladet", citing the head of the Swedish ESC team, Lotta Furebäck.
The radio station SVT told the German Press Agency that the singer had suffered a drop in blood pressure in her dressing room after the rehearsal. The reason for this was that Felicia was dehydrated - she had not drunk or eaten enough during the day.
In a statement obtained by dpa, the singer wrote that it was "incredibly hot" in the so-called green room and that she had become increasingly dizzy there. She later received "great help" from the medical staff on site. She slept well, drank and ate a lot. "Now I'm super ready for the day!" Felicia said in her statement.
Swedish team leader Lotta Furebäck said, according to the SVT statement, that Felicia would not be taking part in the flag parade to open the dress rehearsal due to the incident. The singer was also given permission to change after her performance so that she would not have to sit in her tight costume in the green room for the entire show. According to the press release, Furebäck said that they were also in contact with the Austrian broadcaster ORF regarding the heat in the arena.
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Which countries will be in the final?
As the host country, Austria will be taking part without any special qualification. Germany, France, Great Britain and Italy are also seeded from the outset and did not have to fight for a place in the semi-finals.
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Watch the second semi-final:
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The highlights of the first semi-final: