Harry Styles and the other members of boyband One Direction have expressed their shock at the death of Liam Payne. The 31-year-old died yesterday, Thursday, after falling from a hotel room in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires.
"We are completely devastated by Liam's death," read a joint statement from Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. They now need time to come to terms with "the loss of our brother", the four pop stars write in a message on Instagram. They added: "We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam."
Styles paid tribute to Payne's "infectious energy for life" in a separate message on Instagram. He was a warm-hearted and loving person. The years they spent together would forever be among the most precious of his life.
The boyband One Direction celebrated several years of international success since their formation on the casting show "The X-Factor" in 2010. In 2016, they put the collaboration on ice. What was initially intended to be a one-year break continues to this day.