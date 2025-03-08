His clips reach millions of people worldwide: Jodok Vuille is known as the Swiss barefoot cellist. He has now given up his teaching job for his music career and will soon be embarking on a world tour.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss cellist Jodok Vuille, known as Jodok Cello, inspires millions online with his performances in the most beautiful natural surroundings. His first world tour starts soon.

His love of music began on a farm in Emmental, and Jodok Vuille became known worldwide through social media.

He tells blue News what it was like to play in front of the royal family in Qatar and to work with Alan Walker.

Despite his fame, Jodok Vuille has remained down-to-earth - his long-term dream is to buy a farm in Switzerland and lead a simple life. Show more

It's a storybook success story: Jodok Vuille (36) grew up on a remote organic farm in Emmental and now reaches countless people all over the world with his cello playing. The musician known as Jodok Cello has 5.3 million followers on Instagram alone.

He became famous with a daring video showing him barefoot and playing the cello close to the precipice on the Alpstein. The combination of epic music by Ludovico Einaudi (69), beautiful scenery and the perfect light made hearts beat faster online.

Since then, many, many new clips have been added in which Jodok strums in idyllic natural surroundings - and is still barefoot.

This has somehow become his trademark, although it was never planned that way. "My shoes were so dirty from hiking that I just took them off," recalls the Emmental native, who lives in Lucerne, when blue News reached him via video call. Because his bare feet immediately caught the eye of people on the net, he has held on to them ever since.

Anyone who believes that there is a whole team behind Jodok's impressive videos is mistaken. The cellist records himself in nature. Only when he plays in public in front of a crowd and wants to "tell a story" with his clip does he call in support.

Growing up on an organic farm

The farm boy will soon start his world tour. It all started at home in Emmental, when a young man from the city came to his parents' farm. "I was an instant fan of his," remembers Jodok. He was "sporty, cool, young" - and also played the cello. "I wanted to be like him."

Little Jodok Vuille then stormed off until his mother rented him a cello. And then it was love at first sight. "I fell in love with this instrument so quickly. It was a match - and that's how it all started," says the 36-year-old.

"The body alone is so aesthetically pleasing. And then this soft, warm, sweet sound," enthuses Jodok. You can feel his passion for the cello; every time he plays it, he melts into the instrument.

Mom made Jodok Vuille stick with it

Despite crises in his youth, when going out, women and football suddenly took up more space in his head, he never gave up. In the end, however, it was his mother who encouraged him not to put the cello down. "I was on the verge of quitting and then my mother said: 'You play so well, we've invested so much, it's good for you and you enjoy it - keep at it a little longer'."

And that's what Jodok did, which more than paid off in the end. He held a cello for the first time when he was about seven years old, and today he never lets it out of his hands. It is his most loyal companion, with which he is now conquering the world. The fact that he touches so many people around the world with it is "the best thing" for him.

"Whether it's in a concert hall, in front of a smartphone or at home on the screen - the medium doesn't matter. It's just incredibly touching that everyone can listen to my music on their smartphone for free and enjoy it," says Jodok.

"I'm afraid it will become too much at some point"

But all this fame also comes with its pitfalls. If the 36-year-old doesn't post anything for a while, he is immediately flooded with messages asking if he is okay. "It's nice that my millions of followers are thinking about me, but it also feels like a lot of pressure," says Jodok.

Success came quickly and sometimes the cellist no longer feels as carefree as he used to. "I'm afraid that it might become too much at some point." Especially now, when he goes on a world tour, he wants to have a mental coach with him to bring him back down in between.

Another downside of social media fame is all the fake profiles that Jodok has created. Interpol is already dealing with this, and there are already charges against the cellist. The fact that criminals are using his face for their machinations is very upsetting for the Emmental native. "But unfortunately you can't really do anything about it, there's a whole mafia behind it."

Appearance in front of the Qatari royal family

Jodok Vuille always withdraws shortly before his appearances. "People have already said I'm totally antisocial then." He concentrates his energy so that he can deliver fireworks on stage.

The experienced performer still has stage fright today. But not when he is playing in front of a mega audience, for example, but more when only a few people are listening to him. Then he makes eye contact and his heart beats faster.

Jodok was recently allowed to perform in front of the royal family in Qatar. He wasn't nervous, but felt honored to be invited. The whole experience was almost "a little decadent": "I am a very down-to-earth person, I was picked up there in an S-Class, had a valet at my side who followed me wherever I went and was available for me 24 hours a day." It was a mixture of "exciting, tingling and a little disturbed", simply a completely different world.

In addition to Qatar's royal family, Alan Walker (27) also counted on Jodok's talent. The music producer wanted him to take part in a video shoot in Norway, so the cellist packed his bags and flew north.

Jodok Vuille's goal is to buy a farm in Switzerland

If he could choose, Jodok would love to be on stage with Coldplay one day. "I know it will happen, I just have to make it a reality," the cellist is convinced.

His dream would also be to hit the strings on the top of a pyramid in Egypt. The world offers such beautiful locations. Jodok is soon planning to record himself on a paragliding flight. He is still wondering what this will look like in reality.

For now, however, his world tour is on the agenda, starting with a concert at Zurich's Theater 11 on March 26. "It's going to be magical," says Jodok, looking forward to what lies ahead.

His current goal is to establish himself on international stages and fill concert halls. "I want to reach a lot of people emotionally with my music," adds Jodok.

And in the end, he wants to "simply buy a small farm somewhere in Switzerland on a beautiful lake". "With a pretty garden, gather good people around me and lead a very simple life." Back to his roots, so to speak.

