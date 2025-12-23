Musician Barry Manilow became world-famous with songs such as "Mandy" and "Can't Smile Without You". Picture: Owen Sweeney/Invision via AP/dpa

The US singer Barry Manilow has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The 82-year-old announced this on his Instagram account. Some of his concerts now have to be postponed.

Bruno Bötschi

Sad news from the music world: "Mandy" performer Barry Manilow has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The 82-year-old made the diagnosis public in a statement on his Instagram account.

Manilow writes: "As many of you know, I recently battled bronchitis for six weeks, followed by a relapse for another five weeks."

Although he had overcome the bronchitis, his doctor had requested an MRI "just to make sure everything was okay". As it turned out, this was the right decision.

Barry Manilow explains: "A cancerous finding was discovered in my left lung, which had to be removed."

But as the musician emphasizes, he was lucky in misfortune: "The fact that it was found so early is pure luck - and the merit of an excellent doctor. That's the good news."

Manilow: "No chemotherapy, no radiation"

According to Barry Manilow, the doctors do not believe that the cancer has already spread. He reports: "That basically says it: no chemotherapy, no radiation. Just chicken soup and reruns of 'I Love Lucy'."

But despite the "all-clear", the musician now has to undergo an operation. This also has consequences for his planned concerts: due to the operation and the subsequent recovery phase, Manilow will have to postpone all planned performances in January.

"I am very sorry that you have to change your plans because of this," he wrote to his fans. In the meantime, he will be counting down the days until he can return to the stage on February 12 and is already warning visitors: "Something tells me there's going to be a big party on the February weekend!"

Barry Manilow gives his fans some wise advice: "Don't forget: if you have even the slightest symptom ... get checked out!"

