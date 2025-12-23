Barry Manilow explains: "A cancerous finding was discovered in my left lung, which had to be removed."
But as the musician emphasizes, he was lucky in misfortune: "The fact that it was found so early is pure luck - and the merit of an excellent doctor. That's the good news."
Manilow: "No chemotherapy, no radiation"
According to Barry Manilow, the doctors do not believe that the cancer has already spread. He reports: "That basically says it: no chemotherapy, no radiation. Just chicken soup and reruns of 'I Love Lucy'."
But despite the "all-clear", the musician now has to undergo an operation. This also has consequences for his planned concerts: due to the operation and the subsequent recovery phase, Manilow will have to postpone all planned performances in January.
"I am very sorry that you have to change your plans because of this," he wrote to his fans. In the meantime, he will be counting down the days until he can return to the stage on February 12 and is already warning visitors: "Something tells me there's going to be a big party on the February weekend!"
Barry Manilow gives his fans some wise advice: "Don't forget: if you have even the slightest symptom ... get checked out!"