Beatrice Egli live at the Magic Blue Open Air in the Bavarian Kurpark. Bad Füssing at the beginning of August 2024. IMAGO/Future Image

Baschi has an appearance in the "Beatrice Egli Show" on Saturday. The Basel native is a fan of the Swiss singer and raves: "Beatrice Egli is at the highest level."

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The autumn edition of "The Beatrice Egli Show" will be broadcast on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 8.10 pm on SRF1.

The pre-recorded Eurovision show will feature stars such as Peter Maffay, Andreas Gabalier, Kerstin Ott, Michelle and Baschi

Baschi and Beatrice Egli both have a casting show past and are friends. Baschi raves: "Beatrice Egli is at the highest level." Show more

It's a great end to the year for Beatrice Egli: the singer from Schwyz will host her Eurovision program "The Beatrice Egli Show" on Saturday.

The crème de la crème of pop hits will perform in the fall edition. Among them are Peter Maffay, Andreas Gabalier, Kerstin Ott, Michelle and Baschi.

Beatrice Egli and Baschi have a similar casting past. The pop singer won the 10th season of "DSDS" in 2013. Baschi became a national favorite in 2003 with his appearances on the SRF casting show "MusicStar".

Now the two export hits are on the same stage. Baschi is the star guest on Egli's show of the same name.

Egli had asked the singer and songwriter from Basel for an earlier show, but this did not work out due to scheduling reasons, Baschi reveals to "Blick".

But now - Beatrice Egli even has a special wish: to sing Baschi's song "Ehrlich" together. They already performed the ballad together at Baschi's 20th anniversary concert. Baschi says of the deal: "It was a bit of horse-trading with these performances. We like to support each other."

Baschi: "Beatrice Egli is at the highest level"

The two Swiss singers get on brilliantly. Not a trace of competition or envy.

After their joint performance at Baschi's anniversary concert in September 2024, Egli said of the 38-year-old singer: "He never pretends and always remains authentic - both as a person and as an artist. His lyrics are taken directly from life, which makes him so accessible to many people," Egli told Blick at the time.

The respect is mutual. Baschi raves about Beatrice Egli in the same newspaper: "What she does is at the highest level. You first have to manage to have your own international evening show."

The 36-year-old combines all of this with her concert appearances, her work on new music and her job as a "DSDS" judge. He takes his hat off to her.

