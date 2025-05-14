  1. Residential Customers
Free concerts and cool venues Basel offers plenty of entertainment during the ESC - without a ticket and free of charge

Carlotta Henggeler

14.5.2025

From the ESC Village to Euro Square: if you want to attend the ESC 2025 in Basel, you don't have to spend a penny. blue News shows you the coolest locations.

14.05.2025, 22:52

15.05.2025, 21:17

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Basel is in a state of emergency during the ESC. The city offers a colorful music and event program.
  • Many offers are free for you - so that everyone can take part in the event.
  • blue News shows you the coolest spots to immerse yourself in the ESC adventure.
Show more

The whole of Basel is in ESC fever these days. Entire streets are colorfully decorated and invite you to stroll and linger.

And the best thing about it? Host City Basel is offering a wide range of entertainment - completely free of charge.

blue News reporter Selena Bao shows you the best ESC spots in the video above.

All information about the ESC Village, Euro Square and co. can be found here.

