Musician Brian Wilson poses for a portrait in Los Angeles in 2015. Casey Curry/Invision/AP/dpa

"Fun Fun Fun", "Good Vibrations" and "Surfin' USA": Brian Wilson's hits went around the world, now the co-founder of the Beach Boys has died at the age of 82. The music world is in mourning.

No time? blue News summarizes for you He shaped generations of musicians and fans with his music: Brian Wilson , one of the founders of the legendary surf band Beach Boys, has died at the age of 82.

Music colleagues and fans worldwide mourn the deceased.

"I will always feel blessed that you were part of the Beach Boys for so long."

Mourning for Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson: the co-founder of the successful band, which made music history with its sunny surf songs and inspired an entire generation with the Californian lifestyle, has died.

The musician, who was celebrated as a pop visionary, died at the age of 82, as his management confirmed to the German Press Agency.

Wilson had written almost all of the Beach Boys' hits and produced the band's albums. Many of his songs became classics - such as "Fun Fun Fun", "Good Vibrations", "Little Deuce Coupe", "Help Me Rhonda" and "Surfin' USA". According to many critics, "Pet Sounds" in 1966 was perhaps the best pop album of the 20th century.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away," wrote the musician's family on his website and Instagram. "We are at a loss for words right now."

Wilson had been suffering from a form of dementia and was under guardianship. Last year, his wife of many years died at the age of 77. The couple had adopted five children together, and Wilson also had two children from a previous marriage.

The music world mourns the death of Brian Wilson

Music colleagues and fans worldwide mourn the deceased. "I will always feel blessed that you were part of our lives for so long," commented Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine.

Heard the sad news about Brian today and thought about all the years I’ve been listening to him and admiring his genius. Rest in peace dear Brian. — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) June 11, 2025

Of the founding members of the band, only Mike Love is still alive alongside Jardine. Wilson's brothers Dennis and Carl had already died in 1983 and 1998 respectively.

"I heard the sad news about Brian today and thought of all the years I spent listening to him and admiring his genius," writes musician Bob Dylan on the online platform X.

Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards (81) shares an excerpt from his autobiography on Instagram, in which he describes how he first came into contact with the music of the Beach Boys. He also posted "Rest in peace".

Band colleague Ronnie Wood (78) also wrote on Instagram: "My world is in mourning".

Drug problems and a sold-out farewell tour

Brian Wilson was known for groundbreaking successes - but also had nervous breakdowns and suffered from anxiety, was addicted to pills, took hashish, LSD and at some point cocaine to increase his creativity.

The multi-award-winning band fell out time and again - and made up again.

In 2012, the Beach Boys released the comeback album "That's Why God Made the Radio" and went on a world tour. Their concerts were sold out.

